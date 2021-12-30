LibreOffice or Google Workspace: Which is better?





ANDRANIK HAKOBYAN / Shutterstock.com

With the widely-promoted Google Workspace online, you might wonder if it’s time to leave the open source LibreOffice and switch to something a bit more corporate. Compare the two to see which one is better for you.

Related: What is Google Workspace? Will it completely replace G Suite?

Google Workspace and LibreOffice: The big picture

Before looking at the performance of individual apps such as word processors and spreadsheets, it’s a good idea to review some of the comprehensive differences between these two suites. One of the big differences is cost. LibreOffice is free and Google Workspace starts at $ 6 per month and grows as your business grows and needs. Free is clearly better, but the benefits of Workspace may be worth the price.

Another big difference is that Google Workspace is completely online, while LibreOffice is completely offline. It may not seem like a big deal at first glance, but if you use it for a while and then switch to it, it will look completely different. First, when using Workspace, you don’t need to save or create backups at all. All work is automatically saved the moment you run it, and several versions of each file are also saved.

When using LibreOffice, it’s like going back in time. You need to press Ctrl + S every few minutes to make sure your work is saved. Autosave works, but only at certain intervals. If you need version control, create different files for the same document.

There is also a problem if something happens to your computer. Unless you back up, these files will be lost forever.

Easy to share online

Another big advantage of being always online is sharing. You can easily share any file or document in Google Workspace with other users, but they need Google Mail. Gmail is fine. Sharing allows you to write to the same document at the same time (“collaborate in real time” and use marketing speeches) and leave comments on each other. This is great.

Sharing LibreOffice files is more cumbersome and reminds me of the past. You need to save the file in the correct format. Sending an ODT file to a Mac user takes time. Then send the file. on mail. Then make your changes and leave a comment. Hope the comments survive the transition between different suites. It’s a pain.

The joy of being offline

Nevertheless, it is still sometimes said to be offline. First, you don’t have to worry about running out of storage space. Google offers free users quite a lot of 15GB of space (which is one of the best free cloud storages), but even if you’re using a mediocre laptop, your hard drive can do that. It’s easy to beat.

The second and more important advantage is the ability to manage files. Documents are also lost if your Workspace account is suddenly canceled for some reason, or if you lose access, such as if you lose your password. It is still possible to get them back, but it can take some time. This does not happen to files on your hard drive unless the drive itself fails completely.

However, the biggest advantage of all is the sense of privacy that comes with maintaining local storage. Google promises to protect your privacy, but you don’t have to trust your files with a cloud provider like Google. If you don’t want your files to trust other organizations, offline is the best choice.

Comparison of workspace and LibreOffice app

Let’s move away from the big picture and see what the apps in each suite can do. We will focus on word processors and spreadsheets as they are the most popular here. Another program shared between the two is a slideshow app, but they look almost the same.

Unfortunately, LibreOffice has no equivalent to Google Forms. Also note, however, that Workspace does not have a particular focus on drawing programs or formats of mathematical and scientific equations such as LibreOffice Math.

LibreOffice Writer and Google Docs

Google Docs is a great little word processor if you just need to write and add basic things like tables. In fact, the first draft of this article was created in Google Docs. This is a great program that you can create within seconds of starting it for the first time.

However, if the basic text format and some obviously ugly tables aren’t enough, LibreOffice Writer is a much better option. Google Docs is basically just an app that allows you to write, but LibreOffice Writer is very similar to Microsoft Word in that it has many options and you can even tweak the layout of your pages.

If you like or need all these additional features, especially if you’re not interested in using Microsoft Office, LibreOffice is the way to go (I compared LibreOffice to Microsoft Office). If you just want to write a lot, Google Docs is better. However, large documents (for example, more than 50-60 pages) will take a long time to load into Google Docs, even with a fast connection. LibreOffice performs much better, assuming the processor is completely scratched.

The final caveat about LibreOffice is that Google Docs does not include the most common fonts, whereas it does. If you’re a big fan of Times New Roman, Arial, or other traditional types of letters, you’ll need to import them to work with LibreOffice. It’s not a big deal, but it’s worth knowing.

LibreOffice Calc and Google Spreadsheets

The simplicity that makes Google Docs attractive actually hurt its siblings, Google Sheets, the spreadsheet app in Workspace. It does a good job, and it’s really okay, but if all you want to do is tabulate some basic data, then anything that contains more than a few simple formulas It annoys and frustrates you. It just doesn’t have the appeal of Excel.

LibreOffice Calc isn’t Excel either, but to be honest, it’s much better than Google Sheets. Supports more features and solves problems faster. If Sheets contains more than a few dozen cells, it may take some time for the changes to take effect and it may take a long time to load the sheets. Calc doesn’t have any of them. Even on older machines, it works like a greased lightning bolt.

LibreOffice or Google Workspace?

The decision between Google Workspace and LibreOffice comes down to personal preference. A big advantage that LibreOffice offers is performance. It can do more and faster than its web-based counterparts. And you don’t have to worry about connectivity issues, and your privacy is solid.

Google Workspace can be used from anywhere, on any machine, and automatically backs up your data without user interference. The app may be simpler, but if your needs aren’t very advanced, it may actually be good. This is especially when privacy is not at the forefront of your mind. Either way, they are solid suites and you can’t really make a mistake.

Related: LibreOffice and Microsoft Office: How do you measure?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/771706/libreoffice-vs-google-workspace/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos