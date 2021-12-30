Nancy Pelosi buys Google, Disney stock call options





Congress is closed for vacations, but Nancy Pelosi is busy playing in the market.

Democratic majority leader and her husband, Paul Pelosi, recently purchased millions of dollars worth of call options in stocks such as Google, Salesforce, Roblocks, and Disney.

The purchase was shortly after Pelosi argued at a press conference that lawmakers should be allowed to trade individual shares, even though they are familiar with insider information that could move the market. It was held from the 17th to the 21st of March.

Pelosi told reporters that it was a free market economy, and parliamentarians should be able to participate in it.

Nancy and Paul Peroshi routinely trade millions of dollars in tech stock.Reuters

This month’s Pelosi family transactions include Google and Salesforce call options worth $ 500,000 to $ 1 million, and Roblox call options worth $ 100,000 to $ 250,000, respectively. The duo also purchased between $ 250,000 and $ 500,000 for chipmaker Micron Technology calls and between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 for Disney’s call options in a disclosure previously reported by Congresstrading.com.

Paul Pelosi operates Financial Leasing Services, a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm. In recent years, he has made heavy bets on companies that his wife is supposed to regulate, such as Amazon, Apple, and Google.

Perosis has purchased a Roblox call option worth between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000. PavloGonchar / SOPA Images / Sipa

According to Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital, the December call, which expires in late 2022 and early 2023, shows that Perosis believes tech stocks will continue their current bullishness in the New Year.

“They are trying to gain momentum,” Hayes told Post. “Perosis lives in San Francisco. They are around a lot of hype, so you’ll see how they get caught up in euphoria.”

Some DC insiders speculate that Pelosi is a bipartisan bill that will hurt large corporations.

Both left and right critics argued that members of the House should be banned from trading individual stocks and instead be allowed to invest only in wider funds.

Progressives, including Senator Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have accused him of being brave and ridiculous, and Republican Senator Blake Masters has recently been Peroshi Naughty. -A transaction by a member of the Diet called Nancy who sought a ban on all shares.

Under a law called the STOCK Act passed in 2012, members of the House of Representatives are required to disclose transactions. But in recent years, 52 lawmakers, including California Senator Dianne Feinstein and Arizona Mark Kelly, Republican Senator Rand Paul in Kentucky and Roger Marshall in Kansas, have all violated the law. The insider reported that he was doing so.

The Perosis office did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

