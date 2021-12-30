Google pulls December update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro





Caused by disconnection and disconnection issues

Google today published, deleted, and republished its forum posts, claiming that the December 2021 update was “paused” on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This makes sense given the small number of customers who received the original update. Explanation? Apparently, the December update had an issue where some calls were disconnected or disconnected.

The relevant text of the presentation is embedded below.

“After some users reported disconnection or disconnection, the Pixel team suspended software updates for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices in December. Identifying fixes that will be deployed in software updates by late January. This update has all the fixes and improvements originally planned for December. If you received the December software update on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you continue to have mobile connectivity issues, the Android Flash Tool ( You can use Flash) to revert to the previous software version. Android.com) and perform a factory reset. Back up your smartphone before restoring to the previous software version. Mobile If you’re not experiencing connectivity issues, you don’t need to do anything. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding. We’ll remove the fix. “

Google doesn’t go into too much technical detail here, and it’s not clear why the announcement was first pulled and then reissued. A fix for this issue is planned for a later update, but it will not be resolved until “late January” — oof. The timeline will be slower than the expected January update. If not, it is expected to arrive early next week, based on normal schedules.

Today’s android police video

If you encounter any issues, we recommend that you use the Android Flash Tool to roll back to a previous update and perform a factory reset. This is a fairly manual fix, probably beyond what some customers are comfortable with, but it shouldn’t be a problem for more technical readers.

I’ve seen some reports on network connectivity issues (and covered both the issue and possible fixes), but when it comes to timing, nothing explicitly attaches the issue to the December update. Most reports on similar issues are before rollouts are delayed. It should be pointed out that the December update change log ironically claims “overall improvements in network connectivity stability and performance.”

This issue exacerbates the mild snuff that the December update has already done on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The big Feature Drop update for December was released at the beginning of the month for older devices, but Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro weren’t available until then. Still, it wasn’t open to everyone. It was not clear what was happening or whether the delay was due to carrier authentication or other issues. However, at least one of the Android police received it.

After contacting Google for more information, the company republished the announcement that the update was pulled. The original deletion is just a posting error, and the January update fixes an issue that is currently affected but reluctant to flash my device (although I’m willing to fix the problem for the time being). It is said that it will be done. Curiously, the update can still be manually downloaded from Google. Due to potential risks, we will defer the installation if you have not already installed the December update.

Get cheap microSD cards for your new Christmas gear with up to 48% off at B & H

No one has ever considered including a memory card in their gifts. They have nerves.

Read next

About the author Ryne Hager (2874 articles published)

On the surface, he’s a senior editor, and in fact, a verbose person who delves into technology, loves Android, and hates anti-competitive practices. His only regret is that he didn’t buy the Nokia N9 in 2012. Email ryne with tips and fixes on androidpolicedotcom.

Other works by Ryne Hager

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-6-pro-december-update-pulled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos