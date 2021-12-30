Nancy Pelosi buys millions of dollars in Google, Micron, Roblox, Salesforce and Disney calling options





Democratic Congressman Nancy Pelosi (probably one of the most prolific parliamentary traders) has been in the public for two weeks, despite a mass grassroots movement to ban the stock trading of parliamentarians who are gaining bipartisan political support. Serving previously stated that lawmakers should be allowed to trade.

At a press conference, Mr. Pelosi said it was a free market economy. They should be able to participate in it.

The Perosis statement came a few days after the progressive New Yorker Alexandria Ocasiocortes repeated her support for banning parliamentary practices. Ocasio Cortez and other parliamentarians argue that lawmakers have access to information unknown to the general public and have the ability to formulate and pass policies, and should refrain from buying or selling individual stocks or other assets. is. She and other lawmakers are helping the House of Representatives invest in index funds.

Ocasio-Cortez has chosen to keep Instagram unfair so that it can be fair about policy making.

Pelosi’s statement also came as a result of a series of scandals involving federal lawmakers, federal governments and government officials conducting suspicious transactions throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Richard Burr (RN.C.) is currently investigating the early transactions of the Pandemic by the Securities and Exchange Commission (Bar is based on news reports, not private, all of his transactions. Information), and other lawmakers have been investigated by the Department of Justice for their transaction.

Not limited to parliament: In October, the Fed will own individual shares and bonds after the resignation of Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren in response to an alleged insider trading. Announced that it would be banned.

Parliamentarians are theoretically banned from trading non-public information due to a suspension of parliamentary knowledge or stock law, and during a press conference, Pelosi said that parliamentarians must comply with the law. Stated.If people do not report [stock trades], She said it should be.

The California Democrats have purchased millions of call options from Alphabet to Micron, Robrox, Salesforce, and Walt Disney, all of which are mentioned, according to the latest regular transaction report covering Nancy Pelosi’s latest transactions. To do. Unfortunately, the strike price of the option has not been disclosed, but with a maturity of 2022 and possibly 2023, which seems to be a long-term leveraged bet.

Source

And there are speculations that Pelosi did not trade inside information, but something is telling us that each of those transactions is beneficial.

