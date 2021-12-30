Google Pixel6 December 2021 update has been suspended





The December 2021 update for Google Pixel 6 went live at the beginning of the month. However, few users actually got it. People who have complained of many bugs. Today, Google has finally admitted that it has suspended updates due to these issues. A fix for this issue will be released in the January 2022 patch.

On December 6, 2021, Google made a big announcement about the removal of the new Pixel feature. Drop contains a number of features for supported Pixel devices, many of which are targeted at the Google Pixel 6 series. This was the first quarterly drop since it landed in October.

However, throughout the month, many complain that they haven’t received updates on their Pixel 6 smartphones. To make matters worse, those who saw the update complained of many bugs and issues. Worst of all, some bugs are related to dropped calls. Now, finally, Google has admitted that the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 has been suspended at some point between December 6th and today’s December 30th.

In that statement, Google admits that it has already identified the fix. However, the fix will not be rolled out to the Google Pixel 6 handset until late January, so it needs to be quite complicated.

It’s not very well accepted, but it’s clear that Google suspended the release of the Pixel 6 December update long before today. Unfortunately, the company just felt it needed to be officially announced on December 30th, and had only a few hours left until the end of the year.

Pixel 6 December update issue? Oh well.

If you were one of the unlucky people to actually get the update, Google has bad news for you. If you are facing a call disconnect, the only solution at the moment is to roll back to an earlier version of Android. Of course, this would require the phone to be factory reset. pain.

You need to choose between resetting to factory defaults or disconnecting the call for a month.

The only other option is to wait for a disconnected call and deal with it until late January when Google pushes the fix. This means that you may have unreliable calls for a month. Double hurts.

To be honest, it’s pretty horrifying to see Google working this way. First, we paused the update very clearly long before we announced it. Taking the time to deploy the fix (1 month, seriously?), The only other option available to people is a factory reset. This is all very annoying.

For now, if you’re using the Pixel 6 December update, you have a difficult choice. If you’re going to the factory reset route, here are the steps and tools you need.

