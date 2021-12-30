Top 10 most searched in 2021





article

Detroit (FOX 2)-2021 Google’s top search in the United States shows a combination of publicly announced interests in defendants in trials, athletes and entertainers.

The top 10 most searched in the United States in Google’s 2021 search are: 1. KyleRittenhouse

A search for Kyle Rittenhouse, which surged in November after an 18-year-old boy was acquitted on all charges related to a deadly gunshot in a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Read: Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in all respects

The 18-year-old Rittenhaus was charged after shooting several people in protest. Two men were killed. Protesters gathered in the city after police officers shot and killed Jacob Black.

Rittenhaus claimed he was afraid of his life and shot three men.

2. Tiger Woods

Golfer Tiger Woods was in the news after a horrific car accident in February.

Read: Tiger Woods injured in a crash

Woods needed several surgeries after the crash, but was able to recover.

He started searching a bit again in December when he played for the 2021 PNC Championship.

File-Tiger Woods of the United States is watching during a practice round before the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on November 11, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

3. Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin got a lot of attention on the internet after the crew was killed on the “last” set by Baldwin’s prop gun.

Read: Baldwin’s cell phone requested by a new investigation warrant in a “rust” shooting investigation

The October shooting occurred after the crew handed the .45 revolver loaded during the rehearsal to Baldwin and said it was a “cold” or safe weapon.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was murdered.

East Hamptons, New York-October 7: Alec Baldwin, President of the Hamptons International Film Festival, announced that the National Geographic Documentary Film “First Wave” was held at the Hamptons International Film Festival in the East on October 7, 2021. Attending the world premiere of “.

4. Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival has become deadly and has begun to search for a lot of rapper names.

Read: Security Experts Talk About Travis Scott Concert Disasters

Audiences at the festival in November have reportedly surged, injuring hundreds and killing 10 people. The death was determined to be accidental, but investigations are ongoing.

Houston, Texas-November 5: Travis Scott will perform on stage at the 3rd Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Khan / Getty Images)

5. Simone Biles

Gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the finals of the individual general competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in July 2021 and searched for her.

Read: Biles reveals he was dealing with a family tragedy at the Tokyo Olympics

Biles cited mental health concerns. Due to these mental health concerns, she also withdrew from several other events. They also opened the door to more conversations about mental health in sports.

Tokyo, Japan-July 27: Team Simone Biles of the United States competes in the vault for the women’s team final on the fourth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Ariake Gymnasium on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo. increase. (Photo by Lawrence Griffith / Gettyim

6. Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has surged twice this year. One was convicted of George Floyd’s death in April and the other was sentenced to imprisonment in June.

Read: Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

Chauvin was charged in May 2020 in connection with his death after Floyd kneeled on a man’s neck.

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges. Second murder-unintentional. Third-class murder-‘corrupted heart’; manslaughter-manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

Derek Chauvin will speak in a decision of June 25, 2021.

7. Morgan Wallen

Country singer Morgan Wallen used N-words to make a lot of searches this year.

Read: Morgan Wallen “suspends indefinitely” from record label after video of racist terms

A video released in February reportedly showed a drunken Warren using racist terms. Later, a radio station pulled out his music and Warren posted a video to apologize. Then he left the spotlight.

However, the controversy did not stop his album “Dangerous: The Double Album” from being the best-selling record of 2021.

Nashville, Tennessee-November 10: Morgan Warren of CASH FEST In Celebration of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at the War Memorial Hall in Nashville, Tennessee on November 10, 2019. Play on stage. (Photo b

8. Henry Rug III

The deadly drunk driving crash prompted a search for the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Lags.

Ruggs has been accused of being drunk when he crashed a Corvette for speeding in November and killed a woman.

He was removed from the football team after the crash and the incident is ongoing.

(Henry County Police Station)

9. Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson has been receiving a lot of attention since the fall, thanks to his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Romance led to numerous searches for both celebrities and articles on Davidson’s dating history.

San Francisco, CA-June 3: Actor Pete Davidson makes a huge cluster fest at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif. Play on stage on stage. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / Film Ma

10. Shailene Woodley

The search for actress Shailene Woodley surged in February after the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ engagement was revealed.

Woodley said the couple had been engaged for months before they announced it publicly.

New York, NY-June 10: Shailene Woodley will attend’In Conversation with Glamour’s Samantha Barry: “Big Little Lies” at 92nd Street Y on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe / Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/google-year-in-search-the-top10-most-searched-people-in-2021

