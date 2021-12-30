Microsoft: It’s Google’s fault that Surface Duo doesn’t have Android 11.





Microsoft’s original Surface Duo was due by Microsoft’s promise to receive Android 11 by the end of 2021. But now companies are more likely to miss the deadline. That said, Microsoft blames Google for it all.

Before we go any further, let’s be clear, Android 11 is not the latest version of the platform. In fact, we’re already using Android 12, Google’s own devices have already been updated, and some Samsung phones have also been updated.

As a result, Microsoft is already lagging behind older versions of Android. By the way, it seems very unlikely that the original Surface Duo will be the latest on the current generation of Android. Microsoft says it will update the model for three years, or until 2023.

However, Duo always seems to be one of the major generations of Android. So I’m planning to get Android 12 next year and Android 13 in 2023, but I’m skeptical about what happened to the latter. The original Surface Duo will be dead and buried by then.

Android 11

Of course, with the availability of Surface Duo 2, it’s no wonder that the focus is on new smartphones.

Going back to why Android 11 wasn’t shipped to Surface Duo OG as promised, Microsoft is firmly responsible for Google’s gateway. The company claims to have been working on implementing the update on Duo for months.

Getting certified from Google seems like a stumbling block. Both companies closed on the New Year weekend, so the earliest expected release is January 2022.

