When IT leaders and business leaders work together, amazing things happen.Here is the data to prove it





For the past two years, companies of all types and sizes have relied heavily on information technology teams. Not only to overcome the COVID-related curve ball, but also to give hope for a brighter future. That means now.

Great things happen. Companies value the power of IT. This is now evident in the report published by PwC. This shows a positive correlation when IT and business professionals meet together.

Based on responses from 1,040 business leaders and 210 IT leaders, PwC’s research suggests that “digital IQ readers” are likely to invest in cloud technologies such as enterprise applications, infrastructure and development platforms. Has been clarified. These digital IQ readers make up about one-fifth of all technical executives surveyed. PwC defines them as leaders who are “looking at their peers.”

“”[Digital IQ leaders] We’ve also invested heavily in process automation, providing employees with tools to get their tasks done faster, and more time to focus on value-driven insight-based work, “said PwC. Jenny Koehler, partner and report author, reports.

Investing in the cloud Digital IQ reader 65% All others 33% Adopting new technology for internal use Digital IQ reader 40% Other 25% Back office process Digital IQ reader 40% Other 33% Front office process Digital IQ reader 28% Other All 19%

Source: PwC

As PwC’s research shows, these investments have paid off. Digital IQ leaders are more likely to see innovation and productivity gains as well as improved financial performance.

Over 5% revenue growth over the last 3 years Digital IQ Reader 35% All Other 27% Time spent on innovation Digital IQ Reader 68% All Other 54% Employee Productivity Digital IQ Leader 77% All Other 57% Better Customers Digital IQ readers that create experiences 79% All others 64% Digital IQ readers that improve business continuity 67% All others 53%

Source: PwC

Another way IT leaders can step up is to help their organization move to a platform strategy. This makes it possible to create value beyond the boundaries of the company. In the digital world of the 2020s, more value is coming from outside the enterprise, from our partners. This is made possible by the proper technology structure. Harvard Business Review Marshall W. Van Alstyne and Jeffrey G. Parker wrote:

This new model, which co-authors call an “upside-down company,” is built on a platform strategy. This means “providing tools and markets to help our partners grow. In contrast, existing companies typically use digital transformation to improve the efficiency of their current operations.”

How can I solve it? “Digital investment needs to set up companies to partner with users, developers, and merchants on a large scale, focusing on value creation, which is the foundation of a company’s reversal.”

Van Alstyne and Parker point out a study of 179 companies confirming the effectiveness of this inverse model. Companies that use application programming interfaces (APIs) to serve external partners and customers “have grown by an average of 38% over 16 years.”

“As an interface technology, APIs allow enterprises to modularize their systems for easy replacement and upgrades,” explains Van Alstyne and Parker. “The API also acts as an“ authorization ”technology that allows outsiders a carefully measured access to internal resources. These features not only allow enterprises to quickly reconfigure systems in response to problems and opportunities, but also allow outsiders to build on the enterprise’s digital real estate. .. “

Moving into the digitally-led 2020s means that IT executives, managers, and professionals will have a clear leadership role within the enterprise. Their business leaders expect more than that.

Based on the results of these studies, which reflect the benefits that IT teams can provide, industry analysts make the following recommendations:

Engage the entire enterprise far beyond IT

“Technology leaders should be actively involved with their peers,” PwC’s Koehler urges. “CFO, Operations, Risk and Tax Leaders. Start early dialogue with security and risk leaders, and secure, compliance and governance will be integrated into the cloud transformation structure to build customer trust.”

Take advantage of network effects

“In a bankrupt company, the network effect that occurs when partners create value for each other is a major source of growth for intangible assets,” says Van Alstyne and Parker. “Adding the ability to coordinate the creation and exchange of value from user to user, partner to partner, and partner to user is one way traditional companies are transforming, and it also provides a means of scaling. Converting atoms to bits improves margins and reach .. Converting from inside to outside expands ideas and resources. “

Build new value stories as cloud adoption accelerates

“Match your cloud promises with business stakeholders that reflect your industry and your journey,” says Koehler. “This is a specific choice of how the cloud can help differentiate your business: the digital and technology capabilities you develop, the customer problems you solve, and your company’s role in the industry and other ecosystems. Must be done. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/where-technology-professionals-can-step-up-to-help-lead-the-2020s-enterprise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos