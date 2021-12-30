Fire heats the waves and floods turn into ice





Climate change may have once seemed like a future problem, but it is no longer the case. With a long list of disasters in 2021, the impact is more apparent than ever. In the United States, 6 out of 10 Americans say that climate change is “very or very important” to them. Fifty-one percent said recent disasters from hurricanes to wildfires have influenced their views. The pandemic’s comprehensive tragedy may have prevented these events from coalescing as one associated disaster, but it continued to occur with surprising frequency across the country and around the world. — Often in places where people might have thought they were safe from the effects of climate change. Here are just a few of the most notable and damaging things.

In Siberia, wildfires have burned a larger area than all the fires in other parts of the world combined, emitting hundreds of millions of tons of CO2, exceeding annual emissions from most countries. In California, 17 of the 20 largest wildfires in the last 20 years have occurred, and Dixie fires have burned more than 950,000 acres. In Oregon, Bootleg Fire burned more than 400,000 acres, including some forests protected by carbon offsets, and thousands of people were forced to evacuate. Hundreds of fires broke out in Italy and Greece in August.

The United States had the hottest summer on record

Average temperatures in June, July and August 2021 were hotter than any other summer recorded in the United States. July was the hottest month on record. Death Valley reaches 130 degrees Fahrenheit, linking it to the hottest day of 2020 in US history. Globally, this is the second hottest summer on record, tied to 2019 and slightly behind 2020. The hottest seven years on record have occurred in the last seven years. But as climate changes progress, they can be the coolest years of the century.

The house was washed away in Germany

Heavy rains in Germany and Belgium in mid-July caused massive floods, landslides, destroyed houses and roads, and prevented several days of emergency response in some villages. More than 200 people have died. Scientists have calculated that climate change is 1.2-9 times more likely to cause disasters.

Ida drowned more than 40 people in the northeast

By the time Hurricane Aida reclaimed in Louisiana in late August, the extraordinary hot water in the Gulf of Mexico turned into a storm at 150 mph. In New Orleans, hurricanes robbed many residents of electricity for days. When the storm reached the northeast, it caused heavy rains that quickly flooded the streets, trapping and drowning some of the inhabitants of the basement apartments.

The list continues. The extraordinary freeze in Texas in February caused a power outage that killed more than 170 people, but could be due to the effects of climate change in the Arctic. In Indonesia, a powerful cyclone in April caused flash floods and landslides, leaving thousands homeless and killing more than 150. In China, record rains in July flooded the Zhengzhou subway, trapping hundreds of commuters during rush hours and killing 14 people. In Madagascar, long-standing droughts have affected food supplies and may be the first famine caused by climate change. In the Pacific Northwest, a wildfire-burning area has collapsed due to a landslide this summer. In Egypt, heavy rains have unleashed the scorpion plague that has hospitalized hundreds of people. Twenty-three species of the United States, including Ivory-billed Woodpecker, have been declared extinct. Coral reefs continued to decline.

This is not new common sense. Unfortunately, things can get worse. But they can also start improving. The choices companies and governments are currently making about climate ambitions, and whether they respond slowly, slowly or quickly, will shape how hot the planet is and all the future impacts associated with that heat. Probably.

