Redesigned the list in the Google Tasks web sidebar,





In August, Google updated its Android and iOS tasks with a tab that allows you to quickly navigate between lists. Instances of Google Tasks that reside in the web sidebar of Gmail, documents, and other Workspace apps appear to be getting similar redesigns and features for your favorite items.

This morning’s productivity tips Google blog post includes screenshots of the new Google Tasks Web Sidebar UI. The main difference is that the user can only see one at a time and all the lists are shown in the main feed instead of having to manually switch between the lists from the dropdown in the upper left. For the web, it’s a better overall solution than using tabs.

You can hide the contents of the list and focus only on what is currently relevant. In addition, instead of “Add Task” that appears at the top of this feed, that button appears next to each list name. You’ll also see a prominent “Add List” shortcut at the bottom as well as at the top.

On the other hand, if you move the interface up, you’ll see a second tab that shows only the feed for your favorite tasks. This feature hasn’t been released in mobile apps and could be Google’s way to make sure you don’t have to cycle through each list to find the most important tasks.

Currently, the redesign of this list for Google Tasks on the web has not yet been deployed for verified personal and workspace accounts. It remains officially unpublished.

Left: Future | Right: Present

