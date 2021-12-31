Build teams the right to avoid startup graveyards





CEO of Lamah Technologies. We support innovation in Libya. We have built the country’s first digital addressing app, Makani.

Before starting the company, I was looking for a teammate at a networking event. Here I met Ahmed. He was well known in the technical world. He taught at a local university. His reputation preceded him, so I wanted him to be on my side.

It took almost 12 calls and messages before he joined the company and became my business partner. I (and still) have big dreams, and Ahmed’s technical expertise and grounded attitude provided the perfect balance.

Without Ahmed and the other members of the team we built, the company wouldn’t have survived. And it’s not just a good feeling. Only a quarter of companies are over 15 years old, and 2 out of 10 have failed in their first two years of business. These are familiar numbers for most of us. That’s why it’s not very familiar.

I’m not on the team, but I have a chance to survive

Steve Jobs is believed to say: When you are in a startup, the first 10 people decide if the company will succeed.

Employees, strategic partners, and even investors can contribute to the decline of your startup (subscription required). That’s why you can save you by spending time finding the right person.

When Ahmed and I started forming a team, we took the same strategy as we do now. It’s a passion for skills. We have focused on meeting dozens of people and finding people with the necessary skill sets, but our main focus is on finding people who can drive the growth and innovation of the company. was. Did they happily learn? Do you risk it? Do you play a positive role in making bigger decisions?

According to a survey (requires an application), 60% of new ventures are failing due to team issues. So take the time to get it right.

Listen to how someone speaks. Do you feel passionate about the company? Ask where you think the future of the company is. If they were really passionate, they would spend at least 20 seconds thinking about it.

Even if an individual is introduced, check it out for yourself. We once hired someone who strongly recommended someone who was smart, competent, and experienced. But he wasn’t a team player and wasn’t committed to the company’s vision. When you interview, be aware of whether they mention me or us in their example. One shows the team player. I will not do anything else.

Appropriate team vs.Wrong team

You have found the best of the best. The most sought after talent around. But instead of working together, they are in a fight. Ideas are raised and shot down. No one is on the same page.

Startups often fail to prioritize hard skills over software. A survey of 95 Dutch startups (requires a subscription) found that experience alone was not enough to make the team successful. Of the 95 startups surveyed, those with a high level of passion and collective vision, but with an average level of experience, are more innovative, more customer-satisfying, and forecast sales growth. was doing. Groups with more experience, but lower levels of passion and a consistent vision were less successful.

At school, we were told to follow our passion. After all, it’s not that bad advice (take this with a grain of salt).

When we started mapping Libya’s addresses, we hired a national data entry team. The particular team we found was highly recommended (read the previous section on why it’s not always great) and had a lot of experience in international organizations. So we seized the opportunity.

They turned out to be resistant to our method. The more we asked them, the more empty excuses we came up with. The other data entry teams we hired thrived, but this team slowed down the process. Why? They were not in line with our vision. They didn’t care.

You can always train someone to improve, but you can’t force someone to have a vision. The hiring process goes beyond skill sets to explore unique values ​​and missions. Do they understand why your company does it?

The more your team believes in your vision, the more enthusiastic you can be to share knowledge, take the lead, and work together towards that shared goal.

Ask prospective hires what they know about the company. Listen to their language. Is it positive and future-oriented, or is it clinical and lacking? If you want to check the chemistry, set up a group interview or invite team members to participate in the interview and meet them.

The focus has shifted from hard skills to soft skills. If you want your startup to survive, don’t underestimate the emotions and passions that drive potential team members.

