Global Freedom of Expression | Max Mosley vs. Google





Case overview and results

The Hamburg District Court in Germany has determined that a well-known individual is entitled to an injunction against Google and all individuals engaged in sexual intercourse posted on all pages belonging to the domain within the Federal Republic of Germany. Requested to delete the image of. google.de. After the British Tabroid published his personal photo, he repeatedly interacted with Google to remove the image from the Google Image Search Index, which Google responded to the request, but the image version remains online. It was published and displayed in Google Search. result. Individuals approach the court and claim that Google is responsible for infringing personality rights under Article 2 (1) in connection with Article 1 (1) of the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany and removing all images from search results. did. The court said that the nature of the image means that the personality rights of the individual have been violated, and Google is obliged to take steps to prevent the image from reappearing in search results.

fact

In 2008, the British tabloid The News of the World published an article containing still images and videos of Max Mosley, the former president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), who engaged in sexual intercourse. Mosley was filmed with a secret camera during sexual intercourse with five females, including a practice of sadomasochism. The tabloid articles were distributed over the Internet, and their coverage received considerable international attention from the media and the general public.

On March 12, 2010, Mosleys’ lawyer violated Mosleys’ privacy when a secretly made recording was disseminated to Google’s German affiliate (www.google.de) via the Google Image Search Engine. I showed that. There was ongoing contact between the lawyer and Google, and on May 28, 2010, Google found 29 images that Mosleys’ lawyers opposed (in their respective URL lists) from google.de search results. I confirmed that I would like to delete it. In July 2010, Mosley pointed out that there were thousands more still image versions in 192 000 search results and Google needed to set a filter, requesting further record deletion. .. Google notified Mosley in July 2010 and February 2011 that it had removed further search results, but did not sign the cease and desist declaration at Mosley’s request.

Mosley discovers that when you enter certain keywords into Google’s image search feature, you’re still seeing the secretly retrieved photos, even though Google has deleted these photos several times at Mosley’s request. Did. He then filed an application with Google in the Hamburg District Court.

Summary of decision

The Hamburg District Court has unanimously ruled. The central question of the court’s decision is whether Google infringed Moselys’ personal rights, whether Google could be held liable for infringement of Mosleys’ rights, and the injunctive remedy for that action. Was it possible to bring about.

Mosley was unable to act against thousands of (unidentified) spreaders around the world, so he was unable to hold other responsible persons accountable against Google. And submitted that he took action. He argued that Google operates the components of the Internet, allowing Internet users to search for content that is not commonly found without Google or competing searches. [para. 18].. Mosley is resource-intensive, costly, and technically because it already has a filtering mechanism that is effective against certain other types of offensive content, even if you exclude certain content. I submitted that it does not constitute a sophisticated Google initiative. He argued that the photo invaded his intimate territory, violated his human dignity, and that the spread by Google’s search engine had a strong impact on him and his reputation. Mosley submitted that the slightest technical effort from Google to exclude these photographs could not outweigh his substantive interest in those exclusions.

Google dismissed the claim because when the forced filter system had to be used, the image search service would no longer be offered with the same functionality in the same way as usual, and the remedy sought was not feasible. I asked. It was explained that this technical action requires time and computing power. In addition, Google has banned general obligations to monitor under Article 15 of the European Parliament Directive 2000/31 / EC (Electronic Commerce Directive) and Section 7 (2) of the German Telemedia Act (Telemediengesetz, TMG). Claimed to be. ), And the filter obligations hamper Google’s own substantive interests and the rights of third-party users, such as entrepreneurial freedom, freedom of information, and the fact that Google was not the actual injured. increase. Google also relied on liability under telemedia law.

The court stated that Mosleys is well known and, due to the nature of photography, the context of photography can be understood by itself without language skills or textual reporting.

In assessing whether Google infringed Moselys’ general personality rights, the court settled on his general personality rights under Article 2 (1), which is relevant to Article 1 (1) of the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany. We have determined that the rights to Mosleys’ own image within the scope of are involved. The published image was well identifiable and could be recognized by a circle of family, friends, or others. To determine the extent of infringement, the court referred to its jurisprudence and relied on the Sphrentheorie sphere theory that it was necessary to distinguish between the three spheres within the general rights of personality rights: social spheres, Private spheres (Privatsphre) and intimate spheres (Intimsphre). The court ruled that the depiction of Mosley during sexual activity in a private room was part of an intimate territory, and enjoyed special protection as the intimate territory belonged to the core of human dignity of personality rights. I said there is.It is the closest range of personality and enjoys the strongest protection against third party violations. [para. 137].. When a court balances its intimate territory with the right to freedom of expression under Article 5 (1) of the German Convention on Human Rights or Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the intimate territory is usually expressed. Freedom of speech and intrusion into its intimate territory are permitted only in exceptional cases.

The courts did not have the legitimate interests of the general public in the information, nor the artwork of the images protected under Article 5 (3) of the German Basics, so the media general justified the publication of Mosley’s images. I refused to be interested in it. Section 23 (1) Portraits of law or structured contemporary history within the meaning of the Law Concerning Copyright of Art and Photographs (Kunsturhebergesetz, KUG).

Therefore, the court may publish an image without the consent of Mosley as a general right of personality rights under Article 2 (1) in connection with Articles 1 (1) and 8 of the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany. Determined to have violated his right to his image within range. Of ECHR. He added that in this case, it was unlikely that the image would be published in an acceptable manner in any expression or context.

In considering whether Google could be held liable for infringement of Mosley’s rights and whether the act could provide injunctive relief, the courts are based on the user’s search. He said it was not necessary to judge the search results displayed by Google. In both cases, the query is considered to be its own content or third-party content. [Google] Not exempt from liability [para. 143].. The court, in line with the jurisprudence of the European Court of Justice, prohibits the general obligation to actively monitor, but does not exclude the monitoring obligation in certain cases to detect and prevent illegal activity under national law. I decided not to.

The court also stated that the offender (Strer) was responsible for the injunction relief. According to the court, a violator is someone who is not the perpetrator or participant, but who, in some way, actively and appropriately contributes causally to the infringement of protected legal interests. [para. 145].. Google duplicates third-party content only by crawling, indexing, and displaying search results, which has contributed positively and appropriately to the dissemination of infringing images. Therefore, the court ruled that Google was a violator. The court referred to federal case law and noted that the liability of search engine operators (as violators) requires a breach of reasonable and viable verification obligations (Prfpflichten). [para. 148].. The court finds that the verification obligation depends on the circumstances of the individual case, especially the seriousness of the infringement, and is violated if the service provider becomes aware of the infringement and does not take sufficient precautions to prevent similar infringement. did.

Applying the law to this case, the court ruled that even though Mosley got enough attention from Google, Google did not take action to prevent future infringement. The court emphasized that the seriousness of the infringement of Mosley’s intimate territory is obvious to Google and does not require further investigation or extensive weighting of conflicting rights. Courts have banned the distribution of images because the removal of a single image was not sufficient to meet Google’s verification obligations, given the seriousness of the infringement, and a specific context or URL (Notice). And take down) has been determined not to be limited. In addition, Mosley had previously claimed injunctive relief to many non-Google people, but the images were repeatedly redistributed for Google’s service. The court dismissed Google’s claim that there was no suitable filter software, especially because it did not prove that at least effort was required to develop such software or procedures. The court has confirmed that the use of filters does not interfere with European or national law.The filter in such cases does not mean a prior verification obligation, but the personality has already occurred. [para. 162]..

Therefore, the court is responsible for Google’s infringement of the general rights of Mosley’s personality rights and is specific in connection with the Analog German Civil Code (Brgerliches Gesetzbuch, BGB) in Sections 823 (2), 1004 (1). Approved injunction relief for images. 22, 23 KUG. However, the court dismissed many other image allegations. Because these images do not depict sexual activity or content clearly and directly, they do not violate Mosley’s general rights to personality.

Google appealed to the Hamburg High District Court (7 U 14/14), but the proceeding was settled without a decision.

