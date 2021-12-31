Google draws on the concept of a software-defined community cloud: what exactly is it?





With pandemics and rapid digital transformation, enterprise adoption of cloud-based technology is skyrocketing. In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2025, more than 95% of new digital workloads will be rolled out to cloud-native platforms from 30% in 2021. In 2022, global cloud revenue will be $ 408 billion in 2021.

To realize this possibility, Google has announced a new concept. It is called a software-defined community cloud designed to offer the benefits of a community cloud with a more modern architecture.

Guaranteed workload

In a post, Google states that software-defined community clouds are implemented using a combination of technologies collectively known as Asured Workloads. This integration allows Google Cloud to define shared missions, security and compliance requirements, policy-related communities, and add or remove features from community boundaries using policy-controlled and audited configuration changes. increase.

In terms of benefits, Google states that software-defined community clouds have many benefits.

Compared to traditional community clouds, new services and improvements to existing services will be available more quickly. New technologies will be available more quickly through faster onboarding channels. This type of model is more efficient because of the large amount of infrastructure available to the community. This can improve availability and performance. Different types of clouds Public clouds – These are usually managed by third parties and are generally accessible via internet connection. It serves multiple users, is low cost, scalable, and easy to set up. Common examples of public clouds include AWS Direct Connect, IBM’s Blue Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Private Cloud – Delivered to only one organization, it provides a high level of security and privacy for your data. It provides more control and enhanced performance, but is costly and can limit scalability options. Examples of private clouds include IBM Cloud Private and Oracle Private Cloud Appliance. Hybrid Cloud – As the name implies, it’s a combination of private and public cloud capabilities. Above all, it has improved flexibility, agility and scalability. Community Cloud – Here, different organizations share resources and services with specific regulatory requirements in mind. They bring more openness, scalability, flexibility, convenience, and control.Differences from traditional community clouds

Google brings out some areas where software-defined community clouds stand out compared to traditional clouds.

A new type of Government Cloud

In the post, Google said: “In Google Cloud Platform (GCP), a project is a separate, logical group of infrastructure primitives. Infrastructure primitives are virtual machines, persistent disks, storage buckets, and so on. These primitives assigned to that project are their. Scoped only to projects and creates an infrastructure for each project.

