2021 Review: Garage, AMP Food Hall Leads Restaurant Revival





Following the news of a restaurant closing completely in 2020, the dining scene in central Indiana regained momentum in 2021.

The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks area has 20 restaurants and retail outlets. (IBJ file photo)

This year, 10 restaurants opened in January at the Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks area, and the number of tenants doubled in the months that followed. The California Burger captivated a crowd of drive-throughs after opening near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in January.

The Sahms Restaurant Group launched Hoss Bar & Grill in February and tried something new at Fischer’s. The Block Bistro & Grill, located in downtown Indianapolis, has opened in a historic block building. Launched by Tried and True Alehouse owners John and Laura Gladish, the Humble Taco and Margarita Bar has opened in Greenwood.

Detroit-style pizza proved to be a crispy, square-cut sensation for Futuro when it debuted in the Holy Cross district in March. Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick opened four restaurants in central Indiana in 2021 at 3450 W. 86th St in March. It started from the site.

Chicken Salad Chick made its debut in Indianapolis. (IBJ file photo)

Carmel’s Monterey Coastal Cuisine, which specializes in sushi, seafood and steak, served its first customer in April. The famous burger chains Shake Shack and Wall Burger arrived in Fischer’s and Carmel in April, respectively.

The AMP Food Hall gathered 20 eateries in 16 Tech Innovation Districts in June.

The Parlor Public House, 600 E. Ohio Street, has been the setting for countless Instagram photos since it opened in August. Fine dining complemented the movie night at the Cancan Cinema and Brasserie on 1258 Windsor Street.

A Hawaiian-style Manele Cafe opened at Carmel City Center in September. The Monument Circle received an influx of vegetables when the Green District Salad moved next to South Bend Chocolates. Chef Tia Harrison is 5308N in September. Opened Chicken Scratch on Keystone Avenue. Fischer’s test kitchen 3 store lineup. On East 10 Street, Mad Griddle combined a pull chicken barbecue with live jazz music.

Fischer’s Test Kitchen also welcomed Queenies French Bread Pizza in October. Hotel Indy, 141 E. Washington St. is open to the public and offers facilities such as The Hulman restaurant. At Fountain Square, the wine market expanded down Virginia Avenue to become the wine market and table in the building where Pioneer and Dianos Vino once lived. Osteria by Fabio Viviani, a concept devised by former top chef rivals, is Carmel’s 11505 N. Illinois St. Opened in.

Broad Ripple bet its claim in November as the place to have its first meal in Lomarnatis Pizzeria, Indiana.

The December plan for Massachusetts Avenue included the opening of the Raw Bar by Slapfish and Oishii Sushi & Ramen.

The following restaurants reopened in 2021 after a long closure.

Mississippi Bell, 2170 E. 54th St.

Punch Bowl Social, 120S.Meridian Street

Tinker Street, 402 E. 16th St.

Next Door American Eatery, 4573 N. College Ave.

Closing of prominent restaurants over the years:

Claddagh Irish Pub, 234 S. Meridian St.

Donatellos Italian Restaurant, 9 W. Main St., Carmel

Legend Classic Irvineton Cafe, 5614E.Washington Street

Peppy Grill, 1004 Virginia Avenue.

Studio C, 1051 E. 54th St.

Champps Kitchen & Bar, 49 W. Maryland St.

Napolese pizzeria, 30S.Meridian Street

Some Guys Pizza Pasta Grill, 12552 Gray Road, Carmel

Yo Mama Roux, 8950 E. 10th St.

Donut shop, 5527N. Keystone Avenue.

Mimi Blue, 12505 Old Meridian St., Carmel

Rad Brewing Co., 414 Dorman St.

Mikado Japanese Restaurant, 148 S. Illinois St.

Check out more of the story of the year of the review from 2021.

