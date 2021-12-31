What to expect from 2022 wireless technology





Technology that has changed the way we live, work and play

Although 2021 was a big challenge, there have been amazing advances in the world of wireless technology that have made our lives, our jobs and our play better.

I’ve been in the wireless industry for over 15 years and there’s always a lot of excitement as technology evolves. With more than 300 million people accessing 5G wireless networks today, it’s hard to believe that this innovation was available just three years ago. 5G has been described as an innovative technology, but most changes are steadily happening and trending over time. To that end, I present three trends that I anticipate in 2022 that may have a lasting impact on families and businesses across the country.

The real change in the American countryside

According to a recent study by BroadbandNow, more than 40 million people in the United States lack reliable access to high-speed Internet, many of whom live in rural areas. The main cause of lack of coverage in these areas is simple economics, which can cost twice as much to build the broadband infrastructure needed in rural areas, and those who help pay for services Much less, which is exorbitant for providers and expensive for customers.

But there are promising signs that this will change. Recent infrastructure bills will allocate more than $ 65 billion to broadband, providing unprecedented opportunities for increased high-speed connectivity to poorly serviced areas and increased affordability for consumers. And the government leaders I spoke to are keen to use this money for their members.

In addition, a revolutionary new wireless technology, 5G fixed wireless, provides home and enterprise connectivity at extremely high speeds, providing reliable broadband access in rural areas quickly and cost-effectively. At UScellular, we look forward to achieving world record speeds in testing fixed wireless solutions and rolling out our service to more customers in 2022. Investing in fixed wireless also has two benefits: enabling enhanced 5G mobile broadband for consumers. , Allows you to connect both at home and on the go.

I predict that 2022 will be the year to begin the path to great progress in connecting the American countryside and connecting everyone to the digital economy.

The Internet of Things will be mainstream

You may have heard this before. The Internet of Things or the Internet of Things has been touted for years and has made great strides towards the ultimate promise of a connected world, but so far hype has outstripped the results. However, the business leaders I met shared a concrete example of how IoT technology is beginning to reach its potential. This is primarily due to the widespread adoption of 5G networks that provide the consistent, high-speed connectivity required by IoT devices.

Hospitals reduce costs and improve patient care by tracking the location of thousands of assets such as beds, medical devices, and specialty equipment and monitoring temperature-sensitive drugs. Precision agriculture allows farmers to automate irrigation systems, monitor soil quality, and minimize money and resources by simply putting water and fertilizer where and when needed. For consumers, the expectation that everything is traceable and connectable is becoming a reality with low-cost item tracking like security cameras, smartwatches, and AirTags.

According to CTIA, there are more than 190 million IoT devices in the United States, accounting for more than 40% of all estimated wireless devices. We anticipate that 2022 will be the year when the IoT will truly emerge from hype and fulfill the world’s promise to connect with anything.

Connect for a sense of unity

Perhaps the most influential change I’ve seen in 2022 is to reverse the technology trends that divide us online and instead help us connect in real life. And the signs are there.

Connectivity has always been used to connect people. Phone calls, text messaging, video calls, and even social networks initially helped us connect, connect with old friends, and share important life moments. However, many of the recent online social discourses are divisive, toxic, and sometimes even life-threatening. All online conversations can quickly escalate to us vs. their department when people can hide behind digital disguise and talk to anonymous faceless recipients.

Encouragingly, at UScellular, personal communication is steadily increasing. One-on-one text messaging is on the rise, previously declining year by year, but in 2021 the number of calls per user on the network increased. This shows that people are not connected to each other through social networks, but directly to each other.

I also personally observed the shift to raining in the dangerous echo chambers of social media, often led by teens like my daughter. They are smarter about the meaning of a connected life that is always connected. They are familiar with the value of personal data, with less emphasis on “likes” and “sharing”, but on sharing experiences with friends who like them.

There’s still a lot to do to make the online world safe and enjoyable for everyone, but 2022 is the year when the pendulum begins to move away from the technology that divides us and move towards the connections that connect us. I predict that it will be. Therefore, in this holiday season, you can use connections to create a sense of unity. Call your mom first, then get rid of the phone and spend time with your family.

Laurent LT Therivel is President and CEO of UScellular.

