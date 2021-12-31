Northwell Health is working on medication compliance using digital health





The New York Health system is launching a new project to address medication compliance for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease and low rates of following physician instructions using technology-enabled prescription bottles and remote monitoring.

Northwell Health is launching a clinical trial to track compliance with members of the New York black community suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD) using technology-enabled prescription bottles.

Managed by the Feinstein Institute of Medicine, a science department for medical systems based in New York, the program aims to determine how to develop behavioral interventions that move needles into CVD in high-risk populations. is.

Cardiovascular disease is a major driver of death, especially among people in the black community, said Dr. Mark Butler, an assistant researcher at the Finestein Institute for Health Systems Science and lead researcher for the new trial. Said in the press release. Understanding how to promote compliance with life-saving drugs is one of the best ways to close that gap.

As of 2018, black Americans were 30% more likely to die of heart disease than non-Hispanic whites, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Minority Health Department. At the same time, black women are 62% more likely to have high blood pressure than non-Hispanic whites, and black men and women are 40% more likely to have high blood pressure, while they are less likely to take action to manage. I am. Their chronic illness.

There are countless reasons for this, including lack of access to resources that help with chronic care management, which is considered a social determinant of health. The Northwell Health project aims to address that barrier through digital health technology.

The program enrolls 42 participants on a virtual care platform, each providing a prescription bottle that collects data on the dose and timing of oral cholesterol-lowering drugs and statins. This data allows caregivers to track medication compliance and send text messages to remind or encourage users to take medication.

With statistics suggesting that half of all prescriptions submitted in the United States are properly followed by patients, the project’s main goal is to improve participants’ medication adherence by at least 20%. It will provide evidence that programs such as remote patient monitoring can encourage patients to follow their doctor’s instructions.

This is an important factor for projects aimed at pushing care from the doctor’s office into the home. Healthcare results are based on the patient following the doctor’s instructions. Results will be affected if the patient does not behave as directed by the doctor. Digital health allows healthcare providers to check in patients at home, monitor compliance, and adjust care plans if they aren’t doing what they need to do. This should bring better results, such as reducing medical costs and improving the quality of life.

In addition, researchers collect information about what they call the ideal intervention dose. They measure behavior, monitoring, goal setting, and action plans, and prompt for proactive action to determine the optimal frequency of text messages needed to significantly improve medication compliance. Use Change Technology (BCT) intervention.

This is the Holy Grail for digital health researchers. You can find the right balance between virtual touches and links to the right resources to get patients to modify their behavior. If it is too small, the message will not be taken seriously and will bounce off. If there are too many, the patient will feel pressured and overwhelmed and turn around.

Researchers are seeing a bright future for digital health programs that address medication compliance. The platform allows you to contact your patient at home when you are taking (or not taking) the prescribed medication, rather than waiting for the patient to come to the clinic. A clinic to talk about what they have done over the past few weeks or months.

This is especially important for healthcare providers who deal with poorly serviced people who do not want or may not be able to visit the clinic or clinic on a regular basis.

“To improve the health care outcomes of everyone, we need to identify innovative solutions to address existing inequality,” said the Finestein Institute for a $ 150,000 grant for the project. Emmet Konron, Head of Healthcare at TD Bank, who provided the money, said in the press. release. “We know that cardiovascular disease has different impacts on the black community. We hope that this investment will help identify ways to address inequality and improve the health of vulnerable people. I am. “

Eric Wicklund is a technology editor for Health Leaders.

