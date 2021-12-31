The Indie Autonomous Challenge announces a new sponsor as it is ready to make history with the first Direct Autonomous Race Car Competition at CES 2022.





Technology Innovation Institute (TII) has been selected as the premier sponsor of the Autonomous Challenge @CES. Halo Powered by T-Mobile 5G Selected as Official Pace Car

Indianapolis, December 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / -The Energy Systems Network (ESN), the organizer of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), today states that the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) will act as the premier sponsor of the Autonomous Challenge @. Was announced. Halo with CES and T-Mobile 5G was selected as the official pacecar. IAC is preparing to make history with CES 2022 at the first high-speed, direct autonomous race car competition to be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) will participate in the previously announced Luminar as a premier sponsor of the Autonomous Challenge @CES. A pillar of dedicated applied research by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), TII is a pioneering global research and development center with seven dedicated research centers focusing on applied research and new era of technological capabilities. TII connects the intellectual community and helps build the R & D ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. As a partner of TIE EuroRacing, one of the teams participating in the Autonomous Challenge @CES, TII also offers global expertise in automation and robotics.

Halo, a remote pilot self-driving car service that runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network in Las Vegas, is Autonomous as nine teams from eight countries representing 19 universities are aiming to compete. Acts as the official pace car for Challenge @ CES. Halo will remove each set of the IAC team from the pit lane and complete the warm-up lap at a speed of 65-80 mph before the start of each round.

“The Indie Autonomous Challenge is committed to technological advances that accelerate the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems,” said Paul Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Systems Network. Says. “We are proud to work with these sponsors to push the boundaries of the autonomous community as a whole and help improve safety and performance in all commercial transport modes, not just motorsport.”

The IAC team trying to participate in the Autonomous Challenge @ CES is here.

The Autonomous Challenge @ CES Competition will begin on January 7, 2022 at 12:00 PT at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Only CES2022 certified participants and media can participate directly. Other CES participants can watch the live stream at http://www.indyautonomouschallenge.com and Twitch @ IndyAChallenge.

IAC has a significant presence at CES 2022 and has multiple media touchpoints, including:

January 3 (5 pm-8:30pm): CES Unveiled, Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay, Shoreline Exhibition Hall-The state-of-the-art autonomous race car, the IAC Dallara AV-21, will be on display.

January 4 (4 pm-4:30pm): CES Press Conference, Mandalay Bay, Palm A-Race Team and Dallara AV-21 Helping Accelerate Commercialization of Self-Driving Cars Please listen. Confirmation of attendance at [email protected]

January 5-8 (CES Show Time): Indie Autonomous Challenge / IEDC Booth, LVCC, West Hall, # 5029 Dallara AV-21 will be on display.

January 6 (11:00 am to 11:40 am): Accelerated AV Talent & Commercial Conference Panel, LVCC, West Hall, Room 216-218-Comments from a coalition of ideological leaders working to promote autonomous transport listen.

January 7 (12-4 pm): Autonomous Challenge @ CES *, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

* Transportation is provided between the competition between the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Only qualified CES participants and media can participate.

