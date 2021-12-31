Google will suspend the December 2021 update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





Google released a security patch for Android in December 2021 on December 6th, but the Pixel smartphone updates are a bit more complete, with some new features added to most Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 6 update was delayed, but the rollout seems to have stopped altogether.

Google officially started rolling out the December 2021 update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro until December 13, but many smartphone owners were waiting for an upgrade (manual flash). Some people relied on it). Google has confirmed that it has suspended the rollout after receiving a report that the call was disconnected and disconnected after the upgrade was installed.

A Google representative wrote in the Pixel Help Forum: “After some users reported disconnection or disconnection, the Pixel team suspended the December software update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Identify the fixes that will be deployed in the software update by late January. This update also includes all the fixes and improvements originally planned for December. “

This means that most Pixel 6 owners will be stuck at the security patch level of November 2021 until late January, except for those who have already received the buggy update. This isn’t great news, but preventing people from calling their phones is probably not the preferred alternative. If something goes wrong, Google’s only advice is to perform a factory reset while reverting to the November 2021 system image.

Many Pixel 6 owners have used social media to complain about their initial deployment. “Even after the December update, there is no network connection on the Pixel 6, and there is no contact from Google,” wrote one person, but another said, “Signals, WiFi, Bluetooth, and battery stopped for 19 days in half a day. XDA Developers’ own Jeff Springer is experiencing signal issues and reduced battery life, and other reports say the official Pixel Stand charger has stopped working.

If you want to take advantage of (potentially) buggy updates, the OTA files and factory images for the December 2021 update will continue to be available on Google’s website.

