The Epic Games Store concludes its 15-day free game with a Tomb Raider trilogy





If you’re a PC gamer who hasn’t done so yet, you may want to open the Epic Games Store and get the final 15-day free game promotion. The Epic Games Store is especially worth the time as it is ready to clear the entire restarted Tomb Raider Trilogy instead of giving users a single title like Shenmue III or Control: Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20th Anniversary, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.

Attempting to add titles to the digital library early today was more difficult than it should be, as the store slowed down due to server issues following the Fortnite outage yesterday. It’s unclear if Epic Games is still having problems or if people really want these games, but according to the status page, everything should be running smoothly.

If you’re wondering if Epic Games can afford to offer games for free, check out the documentation published earlier this year as part of a legal battle with Apple over the App Store. As Tim Sweeney confirmed on Twitter, the company is negotiating a flat rate for freebies, not per copy, so suddenly billions of dollars worth of software will be much cheaper.

I don’t know how much the company is paying Square Enix to give away Tomb Raider games, but the 2019 Arkham Trilogy gift is 150 for a relative drop in buckets compared to the money Fortnite brings. It costs $ 10,000. Add customers to the game store.

You can add it for free until 11:00 am on January 6th, so unless you forget to do it, you’ll have enough time to get it right now.[入手]We recommend that you click the button.

