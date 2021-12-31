Pixel 6 December update status has deteriorated





On the slightly frustrating news, Google has confirmed that it has suspended the December update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the first Feature Drop update for the two devices. Most of us assumed this to be the case, as OTA hasn’t hit many devices yet, but now, on December 30th, with one day left, Google says it’s the case. I’m checking. Google, thank you for your transparency.

That’s frustrating enough for some people, but Google takes it one step further. In a statement, the company confirms that the update has a bug that causes connectivity issues and causes the phone to hang up. That is the main problem. For those who are suffering from this, you have two terrible options. You can either wait for an update that Google says will be released in late January, or you can manually flash an older build of Android 12 to your device using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com). This requires a system-wide wipe. ..

To further emphasize, both of these options are the worst and Google should work better. In our eyes, it shouldn’t take long to get an important bug fix out of the door. In addition, would you like to use the Flash Tool to revert to the old build and tell the public to wipe the device? are you kidding? You should put a label on the coffee cup to warn you that the contents of the coffee cup may be hot. I’m not so confident that anyone can do this.

If you haven’t had any issues after the update, no action is needed and you’re obviously very lucky.

Finally, I would like to mention that Google is dissatisfied with the length of time it took to admit this. Pixel users are constantly receiving emails and tweets asking where the December update is. Until now, there was no good answer. And it seems to be a very poor format on Google’s side, as it’s essentially New Year’s Eve and updates aren’t scheduled until late January.

We will continue to post you.

Note: Google has deleted this post, so I don’t know why. In any case, we share this information, but something is subject to change. Monitor the situation. Below you can see the entire post before it was deleted.

Update # 1: Google has republished the post. As far as we know, the wording hasn’t changed, so I don’t know why they did.

// Google support

