IPOs for these emerging markets may start in 2022





Battery cell for LG Energy Solutions at an exhibition in Seoul. LG Energy Solution, a Korean battery maker, will be released in 2022. JUNGYEON-JE / AFP / Getty Images

Have you ever dreamed of owning a stake in a battery power plant for an electric vehicle in South Korea? India’s dominant life insurance company? China’s online fast fashion site that had more downloads in the US than Amazon.com?

These and other emerging market companies may begin their initial public offering in 2022. A tech unicorn from Colombia to Indonesia could turn the flow into a flood, depending on how much the 2021’s IPO crushes animal spirits.

Brendan Ahern, Chief Investment Officer of Exchange Traded Fund Provider Krane Shares, says that futile technologies in the market these days, especially foreign futile technologies, are not doing very well.

But the New Year begins with two big certain things. James Lim, head of South Korean research at Dalton Investments, said battery maker LG Energy Solutions should soon become South Korea’s second-largest company in January.

This issue points to South Korea’s important position in this critical technology as competing conglomerates SK Innovation (ticker: 096770: South Korea) and Samsung SDI (006400: South Korea) are chasing LG Energy. Despite several LG batteries igniting, Lim believes that the main obstacle for investors is access to stocks in the midst of strong demand.

Life Insurance Corp. of India plans to break the local IPO record through a $ 10 billion transaction in February, said Piyush Nagda, Head of Investment Products at PLWealth in Mumbai. With a 70% market share in core products, he predicts that state-owned enterprises should definitely be able to make a profit, even if they aren’t a little stimulating.

Second, there are many exciting, unreliable and innovative companies that are eager to enter the market while they are well liquid. They need to swing the poles thrown by the IPO class in late 2021. One97 Communications (543396. India), the parent of India’s high-tech star PayTM, has fallen by a third since its debut in November. NU Holdings (NU), the parent company of Brazil’s all-digital Nubank, is a quarter away from the post-IPO bounce.

Early testing of emotions in 2022 could come from Indonesia’s GoTo Group. It was formed when Gojek, the leader of ride hailing, merged with e-commerce player Tokopedia. GoTo aims to raise $ 1 billion in Indonesia this spring.

Working behind Singapore-based competitor Grab Holdings (GRAB), it has lost half of its value since its IPO in early December.

If GoTo flies with a cooler rating, it could open the door to peers like Colombia-based Latin American delivery specialist Rappi and Mexico-based used car platform Kavak. Kevin Carter, Chief Investment Officer, said Emerging Markets and E-Commerce ETFs (Tickers: EMQQ).

The heavier batter in the wing is Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce network owned by Wal-Mart (WMT), worth nearly $ 40 billion. Bytedance, the parent of TikTok, could even hit the market if Chinese and US politicians match, creating an instant megacap worth about $ 250 billion.

Howie Schwab, head of Emerging Markets Growth Portfolio Manager at Driehaus Capital, is cautious about this unicorn stampede. He says the supply of platform companies has grown much faster than their demand. It reminds me of 1999-2001.

He is more interested in Nanjing-based designer Shane, killing with young women from all over the world. Schwab enthusiastically says they were able to redesign in three days and doubled their annual earnings for the eighth straight year.

Shane hung an IPO at a valuation of $ 47 billion this summer and then denied what it had planned.

The eyes remain open.

