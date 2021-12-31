Buy any of these Amazon Echo products and get Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 6 months.





If you don’t have an Amazon Echo device in your home or car, change it. They are also very useful for really the simplest everyday tasks. Want to know the weather and time? Ask Alexa using Amazon Echo. Need to add something to your shopping list? You can also do that using Amazon Echo.

Of course, Amazon Echo products are also very good speakers that provide excellent sound quality for playing music. If you like cooking, cleaning, driving, or jamming while relaxing after a long day, you definitely need an Amazon Echo in your life.

To make your purchase even more attractive, Amazon is currently offering transactions for Amazon Echo products. For a limited time, you can get a free gift when you purchase. true! Purchasing any of the following Amazon Echo products includes 6 months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited. For reference, Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions are $ 7.99 per month, so you’ll save about $ 50 for free for 6 months. It’s pretty amazing, isn’t it? Purchase an Amazon Echo product that comes with free access to Amazon Music Unlimited below.

All-new Echo, $ 59.99 (original $ 159.93)

The all-new Echo isn’t just great for playing songs. It can also be used to make phone calls and control all entertainment with the sound of your voice.

All-new Echo Dot, $ 29.99 (original $ 97.93)

This popular smart home speaker makes it easy to play music, but it can also be used to control other smart technologies in your home, such as thermostats and lights.

Echo Auto, $ 49.99 (original $ 109.93)

Take your Alexa with you on the go with the Echo Auto, designed specifically for your car. It can be used to play music, get directions, and more.

