Record new investment in Israeli climate technology in 2021





Investment in Israeli climate technology companies reached a record high in 2021.

Uriel Klar, director of PLANE Tech, a joint venture of the non-profit Israel Innovation Institute, said: And consensus business group.

This trend highlights Israeli companies in various disciplines dedicated to finding solutions for a more sustainable world.

“Israel is a world leader in climate technology, with 1,200 companies, of which 637 are start-ups, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Israel and around the world,” said Klahr.

The four best funding rounds have been achieved by startups from various disciplines.

1. Future Meat has raised $ 347 million in a Series B funding round to develop sustainable meat culture technology. Wiliot has raised $ 200 million to improve its supply chain footprint through battery-free sensors. UBQ Materials has raised $ 170 million to convert household waste into climate-friendly thermoplastics. Via has raised $ 130 million to promote an advanced digital platform for shared transportation.

“In addition, SolarEdge will be the first Israeli company to enter the S & P 500 Index, and Tomorrow.io will be published on NASDAQ with a $ 1.2 billion valuation,” Klahr said.

According to PwC, global climate technology companies’ funding peaked at $ 87.5 billion between June 2020 and June 2021, up 210% year-on-year, he said.

Israel is a hotbed for food technology companies. Aleph Farms, Redefine Meat, Rilbite, SuperMeat, Future Meat and More Foods are all working on burgers. Some are plant-based, while others are real meat grown in the laboratory without harming the animals.

There are an estimated 50 alternative meat startups in the country. Two food technology incubators (kitchen and fresh start) help continue to drive innovation.

“Solving the problem of climate change is not done using a single approach. Beverly Goodman Chernov, a marine geoscientist at the University of Haifa, said in October,” Everyone is the strongest. You have to come to the table with the tools. “

“We’re past the point where we can ask if climate change is really happening or who’s blaming it. The real problem right now is that parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents have given us. Is it going to be the same “normal” as, or is it ready to accept a new normal where we can use technology and knowledge? We need to slow down the damage we have already taken and perhaps reverse it. “

Created in connection with Israel 21c.

