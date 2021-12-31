BlackBerry will end support for all classic smartphones





Today’s iPhone is considered one of the most popular smartphones on the market, but in the 2000s the BlackBerry phone was probably one of the coolest devices available to everyone. Older BlackBerry phones are long gone, and the company still provided support for them, but no longer.

To officially end the era, BlackBerry announced Thursday that it will end support for classic BlackBerry smartphones running BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 (via Ars Technica). You will receive a patch that guarantees that your carrier or Wi-Fi connection will continue to work.

As a result, even basic features such as calls, mobile data, SMS, and emergency calls may not work on your BlackBerry phone. Of course, this doesn’t affect BlackBerry smartphones running Android. BlackBerry OS support will officially end on January 4, 2022.

As a reminder, legacy services prior to BlackBerry 7.1 OS, BlackBerry 10 software, and versions prior to BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 will no longer be available after January 4, 2022. As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software will definitely stop working with carrier or Wi-Fi connections, such as data, phone, SMS, 9-1-1 features, etc.

BlackBerry “end” after iPhone

The iPhone did change the entire smartphone industry in 2007, but almost every phone maker at the time didn’t believe Apple would have such an impact on the market.

When Apple announced the first iPhone, RIM (the company that created BlackBerry) executives joked about Apple’s smartphones, believing that consumers never wanted a smartphone with a touch screen and virtual keyboard. Said.

Mike Lazaridis [BlackBerry’s founder] On the iPhone in November 2007: “Try typing the web key on the touch screen of the Apple iPhone. This is really difficult. I don’t know what I typed.”

However, consumers really appreciate having a smartphone with a large touch screen. And while the iPhone has been a huge success worldwide, BlackBerry’s market value has fallen sharply in the years since the first iPhone was launched, eventually losing its relevance.

Meanwhile, companies like Samsung quickly followed Apple’s path with touchscreen smartphones and stayed in the market. It was too late by the time BlackBerry decided to continue using its smartphone.

Also, if you are still using the classic BlackBerry phone in 2021, it is recommended to back up all your data as soon as possible. Let us know what you think of BlackBerry and the iPhone at the time in the comments section below.

