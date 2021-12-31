Google Tasks on the web will soon add favorites and list views





In a new keyword blog post this morning, Google unofficially published an update to Google Tasks on the web. I accidentally dropped an image of the task sidebar in Google Workspace while discussing tools to help me tackle my New Year’s aspirations, but instead of looking at something familiar, it took a completely different shape.

Redesign of Google Tasks

A prop for 9to5 Google that first noticed this. Following the Tasks Android app, we recently added a list view at the top, eliminating the need to navigate the dreaded bottom hamburger menu. There is also a list view in the new interface on the web. However, I was able to replace the previously displayed list. The actual change here is that the primary task view shows one task from each list and is grouped by the name of the list that contains them.

You can then expand the list and tap the arrow in the upper right corner of the group to see all the tasks on the list. It looks pretty smooth and aims to give you quick access to what’s important to you, but once you’ve expanded the list, you might have to scroll back to the top of the list. I am worried. , Prevent other lists from being used as efficiently as you like.

In addition, a new star icon decorates the top of the task sidebar for your favorite tasks. Unlike list views, favorites don’t yet exist in mobile apps, but obviously Google adds them for consistency across devices. Having one list for all of your most important or immediate tasks is a welcome change in every respect.

Finally, list additions now appear at the bottom of the list feed instead of at the top. This is certainly a strange choice, but I think it’s okay as it reflects the Android app. Consistency aside, these features need to be tailored to the device instead, and I think companies should focus primarily on feature equivalence, not visual matching.

This update is not currently released, but may initially be available to Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business accounts, and may be available to personal accounts in the future, but more. I don’t know until the information is available (probably within a few days). I’ve checked all my accounts, but this feature hasn’t been published yet. If it’s already in use, let us know in the comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/google-tasks-favorites-list-views-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos