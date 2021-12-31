The proliferation of COVID-19 will lead to the implementation of advanced community transmission protocols in Lee’s school.





Fort myers

Lee County School District has announced plans to implement the COVID-19 protocol to increase infection rates in the community when students return from breaks on January 5.

Protocols are subject to change based on health conditions, guidance from medical professionals, and government obligations.

Protocols for high community transmission include:

Face Covers Highly Recommended Indoors All desks that provide physical distance markers in the waiting and reception areas to maximize physical distance are facing forward and 2-4 people if guidance is required A cohort of students can take a physical distance. Students eat in classrooms and other school areas to accommodate larger spaces Close fountains and use only water bottle gas stations No corridor lockers Virtually everything Cancel your field trip. Limit attendance (capacity) to indoor extracurricular events (eg sports, performances) to ensure physical distance. All contract employees and volunteers who do not have visitors on campus during class hours are required to sign a health check form upon arrival at headquarters. Wipe the desk in the secondary classroom before each class is changed to hold information about the location and student interaction. Disinfected playsets and breaks between use of each class in the morning and evening if possible. It will operate. Increase the number of buses available for athletic events to provide more space. If suitable for weather conditions and safety, keep the windows open while the bus is in motion to increase air circulation.

The complete list is below:

Credits: Lee County School District

