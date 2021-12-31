The new Fossil smartwatch promises Wear OS, Google services and more with a € 60 discount on Amazon





The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently the only smartwatch with Wear OS 3 in collaboration with Koreans and Google, but it’s not the only one. One of the upcoming updates is Fossil GEN 6. This is the company’s new “smart” watch, which has been reduced to € 234.27 on Amazon and delivered in front of the three wise men.

Buy a smartwatch with Wear OS Fossil GEN 6 at the best price

With a suggested retail price of € 299, the Fossil GEN 6 “smart” watch can be purchased on Amazon at a discount of over € 60, maintaining one of the cheapest prices ever on the platform at € 234,27.

Gen 6 Smartwatch for Men, Fossil Stainless Steel, Black Tone, Brown Leather Strap, FTW4062

Fossil Gen 6 is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch that will be updated to Wear OS 3 in the coming months. Equipped with a high resolution 1.28 inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, 1 GB RAM memory, 8 GB music and internal storage for apps.

It connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 and is equipped with Wi-Fi, NFC (for mobile payment) and GPS. There are several sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate using PPG, SpO2, altimeter and so on. There are Google services: Google Play Store, Google Pay, Google Fit, Google Assistant, YouTube Music …

