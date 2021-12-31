11 best apps for your new Windows 11 PC





This year we celebrated the launch of Windows 11. If inventory allows, there are various PCs and laptops available for Microsoft’s new operating system, and the updated Microsoft Store is full of apps, but we thought we’d put together a list of 11 favorite apps. rice field. For new Windows 11 PCs.

It covered productivity, games, and media playback, so there should be an app for everyone here. If you’re missing some of the features and customizations that Windows had, there are also some options for reverting the features of Windows 10.

Ear Trumpet Ear Trumpet Image: File-New-Project

Microsoft’s built-in Windows 11 audio management isn’t great yet. EarTrumpet is fully overhauled with a system tray utility that provides volume levels for all apps and the ability to set custom inputs and outputs for those apps. If you want to play YouTube on your speakers but want to use the audio output of your game on your headset, this is the perfect app.

Tweet Tweet Image: Mehedi Hassan

The Twitter app for Windows is just a web app, and TweetDeck doesn’t even have a dedicated app. If you’re a fan of TweetDeck, Tweeten leverages TweetDeck’s web interface to provide TweetDeck for Windows 11. There are many customization options, and there is also a notification interface if you want to be alerted about Twitter activity.

FeedLab FeedLab Image: ClevLab

There are many RSS apps available on Windows, but FeedLab is my number one choice. I’ve been using this RSS reader since Nextgen Reader suddenly stopped working on my new PC. FeedLab has many customizations and features for reading daily newslists and is updated regularly. The app is free, but it’s ad-supported, but it’s easy to remove if you want to support developers with a one-time ad removal fee, which is basically the price of coffee.

PowerToys PowerToys Image: Microsoft

If you want to further customize the behavior of Windows, Microsoft’s PowerToys for Windows is essential. A variety of tools are available, including utilities to keep your PC up, system-wide color picking tools, and the Fancy Zones window manager to quickly place apps in different layouts. One of my favorite PowerToys is Run. It acts as a Mac-like launcher, allowing you to search for apps and files, and quickly search the web.

OneNote OneNote Image: Microsoft

I use OneNote every day to organize my notes for work and sync between PCs, laptops, and phones. OneNote is free and full-featured, allowing you to split your notes into individual notebooks, sections, and pages. It also fully supports ink, making it ideal if you really want to take notes with your stylus. This app is highly recommended for students and those who need to take notes on a regular basis.

Adobe Photoshop Express Adobe Photoshop Express Image: Adobe

Adobe Photoshop Express is a free photo editing tool with all the basic features you need. While photo editing in the Windows 11 Photos app has improved, Photoshop Express includes easy-to-use slidebar adjustments and automatic one-touch corrections. It also has a lot of correction features and a spot heel feature that can remove scratches, dirt and dust from your photos.

ShareX ShareX Image: ShareX Team

ShareX is the best screenshot tool for Windows 11. This is a very small power user utility that allows you to quickly crop, scribble and create GIFs and screen recordings. You can also take a screenshot and automatically upload it to Imgur or other file hosting websites with a single tap of a button.

QuickLook QuickLook Image: Paddy Xu

QuickLook is a great app to install when switching from Mac to PC, but it’s also useful for experienced PC users. You can use the spacebar to quickly preview your files in File Explorer. It works like the macOS Quick Look feature, where you can press Enter to open a file in the default app or select another app. It works fine for most file types you want to preview, but it may take a few more seconds to load the GIF. QuickLook is much better than always opening a file and finding the file you’re looking for or looking at the thumbnails in detail.

Start11 Start11 Image: Stardock

Stardocks’ new Start 11 app allows you to skin the appearance of your Windows 11 Start menu. You can revert to the traditional appearance of the Start menu and resize the taskbar to place it on multiple monitors. Windows 11 users don’t have to rely on third-party apps just to regain the basic taskbar functionality that has existed in Windows for decades, but until Microsoft tackles this area, Start 11 will certainly be. It will help. If you don’t know the date and time on multiple monitors, there’s also an Eleven Clock that will help until Microsoft reinstates this feature next year.

Dolby Access Dolby Access Image: Dolby

If you play a lot of PC games, we recommend Dolby Atmos for headphones. It’s part of the Dolby Access app and will reimburse $ 14.99 for the license, but it’s well worth it if you’re a gamer who wants to hear all the footsteps of the enemy. The license also applies to Xbox, so if you have an Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S, you’ll also get full support for Dolby Atmos. There’s also a 30-day trial, so you can try Dolby Atmos for Headphones to see if it’s better than Microsoft’s built-in Windows Sonic spatial sound option.

VLC for Windows VLC for Windows Image: VideoLan

Playing local audio or video content on your PC seems more and more rare these days thanks to streaming services, but VLC does it all without fuss. It’s a free app that supports a variety of codecs, so you can play whatever you throw. VLC also supports streaming from network locations, so almost all video playback scenarios are covered by this app.

