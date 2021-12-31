Google admits that the Pixel 6 suffers from life as a real phone





Given all that smartphones can achieve in the thirty years of this century, it’s easy to overlook the phone part.

I was amazed by the power of the Pixel 6 series Google Tensor processor, new design language, excellent new camera, and Android 12, but at this point I’ve found that I’m not very good at making real calls.

Google has confirmed that it has suspended the deployment of the December update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones after users have reported disconnections and disconnections. Unfortunately, the fix may not be here until late January.

With that in mind, affected users are advised to revert to a previous version of the software to undo the damage caused by the update.

In a post on the Google support page, the company wrote: “After some users reported disconnection or disconnection, the Pixel team suspended the December software update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Identify the fixes that will be deployed in the software update by late January. This update also includes all the fixes and improvements originally planned for December. If you received the December software update on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you still have mobile connectivity issues, You can use the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) to revert to the previous software version and reset to factory defaults. Back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. Mobile connection. If you haven’t encountered the problem, no action is required. We apologize for any inconvenience, but please wait for a while until the fix starts. “

It’s not uncommon for Pixel smartphone owners to deal with tooth growth problems. In fact, it’s about the same as a course. Google has also processed reports from users of significant signal loss since installing the December update.

The company also disabled the signature call feature pair following an update bug. The Hold For Me feature, introduced in 2020 as a way to prevent people from calling and waiting for someone to answer, has been disabled for the time being in the Pixel 6, Google said in a community post. I am saying. Similarly, the call screening feature that prevents calls that are suspected of being spam is temporarily at a loss. However, you can still access both features even if you haven’t installed the December update yet.

