Reliance New Energy Solar has acquired British battery technology company Faradion





Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, announced on Friday that it has signed a final agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Faradion, a global battery technology company based in the United Kingdom. Did. The acquisition will be worth £ 100 million. In addition, RNESL will invest £ 25 million as growth capital to accelerate commercial expansion.

Reliance said in a statement that it will use Faradion’s state-of-the-art technology in the proposed fully integrated energy storage Gigafactory as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project in Jam Nagar.

Battery technology company Faradion is based in Sheffield and Oxford and has a broad IP portfolio that covers several aspects of sodium ion technology.

Reliance states that Pharadion sodium ion technology has significant advantages over products such as lithium-ion batteries and lead-acid batteries. The technology is sustainable because it is independent of cobalt, lithium, copper and graphite and is not used. It is cheaper than lead-acid batteries, has room for expandability, has high performance, and has fast charge and discharge capabilities.

All of this combined to provide the next generation of high-density, safe, sustainable and low-cost energy storage technology solutions, RIL said.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani further strengthened our ambition to create one of the most advanced and integrated new energy ecosystems and put India at the forefront of cutting-edge battery technology. Said it would build. Developed by Faradion, Sodium Ion Technology provides a world-leading energy storage and battery solution that is safe, sustainable, provides high energy density, and is highly cost-competitive. In addition, it can be used in a wide range of applications, from mobility to grid-scale storage and backup power supplies.

According to Ambani, the technology uses sodium to ensure India’s energy storage requirements for large renewable energies and the fast-growing EV charging market. He said we will work with Faradion’s management to accelerate plans to commercialize the technology by building an integrated end-to-end giga-scale manufacturing in India.

Dr Chris Wright, Chairman and Co-Founder of Faradion, said the agreement will make Faradions sodium-ion batteries an integral part of the global value chain for cheaper, cleaner and more sustainable energy over the next few decades. Said that it will be established as a part.

