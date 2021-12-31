NJ Tech Weeklys 10 Most Read Stories of 2021 – NJ Tech Weekly





For 2022, NJTechWeekly.com is looking at the most read stories of 2021.

2021 Forecast Mario Casabona Take a look at the 2021 angel investment landscape by Mario Casabona (January 2, 2021)

Due to the unprecedented economic situation in 2020, it may be difficult to predict 2021 based on historical data. Therefore, instead of relying on 2015-2019 data, we make some forecasts based solely on our 2020 experience as an angel investor, mentor and entrepreneur.

GEP’s Subhash Makhija and Orion Innovation’s Raj Patil | Esther Surden’s screenshots and photos of Makhija: Orion

2. New Jersey tech company takes action in response to the COVID-19 crisis in India Esther Surden (May 12, 2021)

When the latest wave of COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on India in recent weeks, New Jersey-based tech companies act to help not only their own peers, but others in the country. Woke up.

3. Innovation keeps Clark-based GEP at the top of the supply chain software sector, Esther Surden (May 20, 2021), according to CEO Subhash Makhija

supply chain. That’s why I couldn’t get toilet paper in the early days of the pandemic. And that’s why you’re having a hard time getting a semiconductor-filled car today. The COVID crisis has put the spotlight on the supply chain, and companies that manufacture highly rated supply chain software are now worthy of their recognition.

Sneh Kadakia and Scott Sussman from here | Courtesy S. Kadakia

4. Pandemic Key: How the Reality of Working in the Suburbs Spurs Sne Kadakia and Creates From Here William Sways (April 7, 2021)

Sneh Kadakia was trying to launch the first startup that promised to solve the needs of on-demand, non-commitment workspaces. This basically created Airbnb for colleagues in cities across the country. Then a pandemic occurred. Everything stopped.

Jeff Kozloff, CEO of TrialScope | Courtesy TrialScope [File Photo]

5. Edison Partners will terminate Jersey City-based Trial Scope after Informa’s acquisition of the startup.

By Esther Surden (February 10, 2021)

This week, Edison Partners, a venture capital firm in Princeton, announced that it has left TrialScope (Jersey City) with a triple return on investment. Edison has invested in nearly 50 New Jersey companies since it was founded as Edison Ventures in 1986.

Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss |

6. Under the leadership of CEO Jeff Miller, Synchronoss Narrows is focused on continuing the comeback with Esther Surden (August 20, 2021).

Enthusiastic Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Bridgewater-based Synchronoss Technologies, recently told NJTechWeekly.com about the company and how it coordinates its turnaround.

OwnBackup CEO, Sam Gutmann | Courtesy OwnBackup

7. High Flying NJ Data Protection Startup OwnBackup Achieves Unicorn Status by Esther Surface (February 1, 2021)

Last week, it was rumored that Englewood Cliffs-based cloud data protection company OwnBackup completed a $ 167.5 million Series D investment after closing for $ 50 million six months ago. .. (See our story here).

David Sorin and Adam Sternbach of McCarter & English | Courtesy McCarter & English

8. Opinion: McCarter & English’s David Sorin and Adam Sternbach (January 2, 2021) to establish a venture capital fund in New Jersey to strengthen investment in early and emerging growth companies in the state.

The New Jersey Parliament has passed the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Act, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will sign the law in the coming days / weeks. In accordance with the law, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will establish a fund called the New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund (Fund) to invest in early-stage and emerging growth companies in New Jersey. The fund is expected to have approximately $ 250 million in capital over the next five years through a competitive auction of state tax credits.

Rita Gurevich, CEO and Founder of SPHERE | Courtesy SPHERE

9. Hoboken-based cybersecurity startup SPHERE interviews Rita Gurevich, who received a $ 10 million Series A investment from Esther Surden (February 18, 2021).

SPHERE Technology Solutions, a women-owned cybersecurity governance company in Hoboken, wins $ 10 million in a Series A round led by well-known VC firm ForgePoint Capital (San Mateo), which specializes in early-stage cybersecurity companies. The news that it was secured arrived on Thursday.

Thomas Metzger at Lotto.com based in Jersey City | Courtesy Lotto.com

10. Interview with Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com, an e-commerce platform for purchasing NJ lottery tickets on mobile phones by Esther Surden (July 2, 2021)

The idea for Lotto.com Inc. (Jersey City) dates back well before 2018, when CEO Thomas Metzger founded the startup. He told us in a recent interview. That’s because the idea of ​​bringing lottery tickets online was already an old hat in Europe.

Sharing is compassionate!

About the author

Esther Sarden

Esther is the founder and editor-in-chief of NJ Tech Weekly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://njtechweekly.com/nj-tech-weeklys-10-most-read-stories-of-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos