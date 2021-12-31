Is Apple AirTag used to track people and steal cars?





On Sunday night in September, Ashley Estrada was at a friend’s house in Los Angeles and received a strange notification on her iPhone. AirTagDetectedNearYou.

AirTag is a 1.26 inch disc with location tracking that Apple launched earlier this year as a way to track yours. Estrada, 24, didn’t own it and didn’t have any friends with him. According to her phone notification, AirTag was first discovered with her four hours ago. A map of AirTags history showed a zigzag road that ran across the city while Estrada was doing his errands.

I felt very violated, she said. Who is tracking me? What was their intention for me? I was scared.

Estrada is not alone in her experience. In recent months, people have posted on TikTok, Reddit, and Twitter about finding AirTags in their cars and belongings. There is growing concern that the device may be betting on a new form of stalking. This was predicted by the Privacy Group when Apple announced the device in April.

The New York Times spoke with seven women who believed they were tracked by AirTags. This includes a 17-year-old woman who secretly put her in the car so that her mother would not be informed of her whereabouts.

Some authorities are beginning to scrutinize the threat posed by AirTags. The West Seneca Police Department in New York recently warned the community about the possibility of tracking devices after AirTag was found in a car bumper. According to West Seneca police, Apple has complied with the subpoena for information about AirTag in the case, which could lead to prosecution.

In Canada, a local police station said it had investigated five cases of thieves who placed AirTags on high-end vehicles so they could be found and stolen later.

Researchers now believe that AirTags with Bluetooth technology may reveal a wider range of tech-enabled tracking issues. They emit digital signals that can be detected by devices running Apple’s mobile operating system. These devices then report where AirTag last appeared. Unlike similar tracking products from competitors such as Tile, Apple has added features to prevent abuse, such as notifications and automatic beeps received by Estrada. (Tile plans to release a feature to prevent people from tracking next year, a company spokeswoman said.)

However, AirTags poses a unique and harmful threat because Apple products can more accurately monitor people’s movements, said Eva Galperin, cybersecurity director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which studies so-called stalkerware. increase.

According to Garperin, Apple has automatically converted all iOS devices to the part of the network that AirTag uses to report the location of AirTag. The networks that Apple can access are larger and more powerful than the networks used by other trackers. More powerful for tracking and more dangerous for stalkers.

Apple hasn’t disclosed sales, but the small AirTag at $ 29 has been popular and has consistently sold out since its announcement.

In a statement, Apple spokesman Alex Kirschner said the company takes customer safety very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of AirTags. He has the ability to tell users if unknown AirTags may be with them on small devices and prevent malicious attackers from using AirTags for malicious purposes. Said.

If users feel their safety is at stake, we recommend that you work with Apple to contact a local law enforcement agency that can provide you with available information about unknown AirTags.

Police may ask Apple to provide information about the owner of AirTag and identify the perpetrator. However, some of the people who spoke with the Times couldn’t find the relevant AirTag notified, and police said they didn’t always take the report of the notification over the phone seriously.

After a Friday night outing with her boyfriend this month, New Orleans graduate music student Erica Torres found an unknown accessory near her for two hours and her home from the bar.

She called the police and called Apple, but couldn’t find AirTag. Apple officials said other devices, including AirPods, could raise alerts. When Torres posted a video on YouTube about his experience, 12 people commented on what happened to them. The number of reports reminds me that there must be some kind of glitch that makes all these people experience this, Torres said. I hope they aren’t all stalked.

Estrada, who was notified while in Los Angeles, eventually found a quarter-sized tracker in the space behind the 2020 Dodge Charger license plate. She posted a video of her trials on TikTok.

Apple probably released the product for good, but this shows that the technology can be used for both good and bad purposes, Estrada said.

Estrada said a Los Angeles police dispatcher told her that her situation was not an emergency and she had to bring her device to the station in the morning if she wanted to submit a report. After taking some pictures, she didn’t want to wait and got rid of them.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told the Times that he had never heard of an incident in which AirTag was used to track people or cars. However, Estrada said an Apple employee acted on her own and contacted her after she posted the TikTok video. Employees were able to connect AirTag to a woman whose address is in central Los Angeles.

Another woman was notified by her iPhone that she was being tracked by an unknown accessory after leaving the gym in November. When she got home, she called the police.

Mikaela Cluff, a Corning woman in California, could only file a report if someone appeared at her home, and Apple’s notice was said to have been insufficient evidence that she was stalking. I did. She later contacted an Apple customer service representative who was able to disconnect the device from the Ms. Cloughs iPhone. The device was not found.

Mr. Clough said he hadn’t returned to the gym since then and was frightened and frustrated that there was nothing I could do about it. For a good week there I was just at home.

AirTags and other products connected to Apple’s location tracking network, called Find My, trigger alerts on unknown iPhones traveling with them. The AirTag product page on Apple’s website states that the device is designed to prevent unwanted tracking and that the sound will play after a period of time when the paired device is not detected.

In June, after concerns about stalking were raised, Apple pushed AirTags updates and began beeping within a day of leaving the linked device. Still, they don’t make too much noise, Garperin said.

If you don’t have an iPhone, you may have a hard time detecting unwanted AirTags. AirTags is not compatible with Android smartphones. Earlier this month, Apple released an Android app that can scan AirTags, but you need to be careful to download and actively use it.

Apple didn’t say whether it’s working with Google on a technology that allows Android phones to automatically detect trackers.

Those who said they were tracked called Apple’s safeguards inadequate. Estrada said he was notified four hours after the phone first noticed the fraudulent gadget. Others said it took a few days for them to notice the unknown AirTag. According to Apple, the timing of alerts can vary depending on your iPhone’s operating system and location settings.

Device inconsistencies caused confusion for people who weren’t necessarily tracked fraudulently. Mary Ford, a 17-year-old high school student in Cary, North Carolina, was notified in late October that she was being tracked by an unknown AirTag after driving towards her appointment. She panicked looking for her car.

Ford realized that it wasn’t a threat when he revealed that his mother had put a tracker in the car about two weeks ago to track her daughter’s whereabouts.

I was nervous that Mary couldn’t get out and find her, her mother, Wendy Ford, said. She said she didn’t intend to retain AirTag knowledge from her daughter, but if she knew she had been notified, she would probably have told her.

Jahna Maramba rented a car from car-sharing service Turo in Los Angeles last month and received a notice with her girlfriend about an unknown AirTag near her on Saturday night.

She took the car to a friend’s parking lot, where she searched outside the car for an hour and then notified her that the owner had placed the device inside the car. Maramba was driving a car for two days.

A Turo spokesperson said in a statement that the company cannot control the technology used in cars rented by car owners.

Imagine discovering through a notification that you are being tracked, Maramba said. And you can’t do anything about it.

