The best new ideas in Tech 2021





The best advances in technology can be the ones that don’t try to change everything.

Instead, they are offered in the form of simple improvements to the products we are already using. They are ideas that look so smart, you suddenly want every company to copy them.

As the tech world sways in search of the Metaverse, blockchain, augmented reality, and AI fences, take a step back and celebrate some of the little innovations available today. Here are some of the smartest little ideas that made technology more enjoyable last year.

Simple productivity booster

Take notes from anywhere: MacOS Monterey makes writing down ideas much easier. MacOS Monterey’s Quick Memo feature allows you to open a miniature notepad without leaving your current app. Press Fn-Q on your keyboard or move the cursor to the bottom right of the screen to start writing. In Safari, you can also Ctrl-click the highlighted text or share a link to add it to your quick notes. (The same functionality is also available on the iPad by swiping diagonally from the bottom left corner of the screen or pressing Globe + Q on your keyboard.)

Faster file access: To improve the handling of Chromebooks, Google has added a great feature to the Chrome OS taskbar called “Tote”. With just one click, you can access recent downloads, screenshots, scanned documents, your favorite files and pin them from your file browser. That way, you just click on whatever you’re working on.

Bring together tabs: Vivaldi’s various tab management tools are great productivity web browsers, but the most ingenious idea to date is the two-level tab stack. This allows you to place your own second line of tabs under each tab, allowing you to group similar web pages without cluttering the main tab bar. The same functionality is also available in Vivaldi’s Android browser, in case you’re also suffering from a phone tab overload.

More Convenient MacBook Notch: Of all the clever ideas people had to work with the new MacBook Pro’s camera notch, NotchCam is the most practical. The $ 1 Mac app opens a quick preview of your webcam when you click in the notch area so you can see yourself before jumping into your next Zoom call. As a good measure, it also works on Macs without a notch.

Get text from the real world: Apple isn’t the first company to copy real-world text from your camera. Google’s lens feature has been doing that for years, but there was a wise idea to incorporate a live text tool into every input field. For iOS 15. Tap the space where the text may appear,[テキストをスキャン]Select to display a miniature camera view for transferring words, phrases, or phone numbers to the screen. This subtle execution tweak makes the whole concept much more convenient.

Frequent annoyance fixes

Less Notification Issues: Apple’s Focus feature didn’t seem to be a big deal at first when it was released as part of iOS 15 this fall, but this finer-grained form of Do Not Disturb is of life. Greatly helpful in getting rid of certain distractions. Working mode is especially useful because you can prevent your phone from lighting up with emails or Instagram alerts when you’re bowing to your project. You can also set modes such as driving, sleeping and reading.

Auto Auto Rotate: Hiding deep inside the settings menu on your Google Pixel smartphone, you’ll find the most useful display settings you’ve ever had. Since Android12, you can enable automatic face detection. The screen will switch sideways only if your head moves vertically to the phone. That is, it does not trigger auto-rotation while reclining on the bed or sofa, but it does start auto-rotation when you are watching a photo or video in landscape mode. Google needs to require other Android phone makers to support this feature in the future.

Smarter location restrictions: Once you get a page from iOS and Android, the Brave web browser can now grant one-time permissions to privacy-sensitive features such as locations and webcams. This means that you can allow retailers and restaurants to search for nearby locations without having permanent access to your location. This is a smarter way to approach desktop browser privacy permissions.

Avoid Slack during non-business hours: Instead of annoying your colleagues at night or on weekends, consider scheduling your Slack messages to arrive during working hours. With the recently released scheduling feature, you can click the down arrow next to the submit button in your desktop app to select the date and time to deliver your message. On iOS and Android, you can schedule a message by pressing and holding the submit button. All messaging apps, especially work-centric apps, need to follow suit.

Inconspicuous hardware

Automatic Earphone Recognition: Earlier this year, Samsung incorporated a very original feature called “Voice Detect” into its Galaxy Buds Pro earphones. When you start talking, the earphones will automatically turn off noise cancellation and switch to ambient mode. This allows you to hear external sounds. Then, when the earphones stop detecting voice, it will be restored. Eliminate the hassle of having a conversation by tapping a button or squeezing the earphone stem.

Stand-Dock Encounter: If you’re using your laptop at your desk, you may need a USB hub to support your screen with your laptop stand and connect external devices. I commend UGREEN for doing the logical thing and combining both into one product. The X-Kit laptop stand has two USB ports, a 4K HDMI output, and an SD card slot built into the rail, so you can turn your laptop into a desktop workstation by simply connecting it with a USB-C cable. I can do it.

Choose your own port: Framework laptops are impressive because they are primarily focused on repairability, but their best feature is the interchangeable ports that are inserted on the left and right sides of the laptop. It is a set. When ordering a laptop, you can choose any combination of USB-C, USB-A, MicroSD, HDMI, DisplayPort, and storage expansion modules and replace them at any time. Why should you choose a computer based on your port selection when you can do the opposite?

Secret Speakers: After launching a bookshelf-speaker hybrid in 2019, Ikea goes one step further this year with Symfonisk’s picture frames. This is actually a Sonos disguise speaker. If you don’t like the abstract art included, you can buy a replaceable cover or get a custom print from a third-party vendor. The only difficult part is finding a way to hide the power cord elegantly.

The media has improved

Simpler Private Listening: Roku’s mobile app allowed you to listen to your TV privately through headphones, but by 2021, it became compatible with the Bluetooth bud. With the new sync feature, you can eliminate the audio lag between your earphones and your TV and keep your earphones paired with your phone. Other streaming players require you to pair your earphones directly with Bluetooth, which can be very tedious.

Something for everyone: Currently, most major streaming services support multiple user profiles, but almost all of them also make the false assumption that only one person watches TV at a time. increase. Apple woke up this year by adding “For Bothof You” and “For All of You” recommendations to its TV app. If multiple users have profiled on Apple TV, this line suggests what to watch based on everyone’s viewing habits. This is a long-awaited idea that makes more sense than setting up a collaborative profile.

Music for Two: Speaking of joint recommendations, Spotify’s Blends feature was released in beta in August, allowing two users to create shared playlists based on their tastes. .. Both users can see match scores that show how closely their interests match, and playlists are updated daily based on what each person is listening to. When used properly, it should solve many music-related discussions on road trips.

Check out Jared’s Advisorator newsletter to learn simpler technical tricks.

