Significant savings on smartphones, TVs, earphones, etc.

Welcome the New Year with incredible savings on some of Samsung’s most popular gadgets on the market today. Consumer electronics retailers are offering significant discounts on everything from smartphones to TVs ahead of 2022.

For a limited time, Samsung offers New Year discounts on some items throughout the site. Save as much as $ 3,500 during the sale and get free perks on eligible purchases and trade-ins.

Samsung Other Sales: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Smartphones are eye-catching, powerful and on sale today

Will it close on New Year’s Eve? No, but time is limited.

For Samsung smartphone enthusiasts, the new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can be purchased for just $ 324.99 as a qualifying trade-in. This is a $ 675 reduction from the $ 999.99 retail price. This popular water resistant phone features a compact and sturdy aluminum frame, a high-speed 5nm processor, and a 1.9-inch cover screen display. Even better, if you scoop up this popular new device, you’ll get a pair of Galaxy Buds2 (equivalent to $ 149.99) for free.

If you want to refresh your media room in 2022, consider Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV. The 2021 model is currently available in a 75-inch version for $ 3,299.99, a whopping $ 1,500 off the list price of $ 4,799.99. Designed to provide the highest sound quality and image resolution, the prestigious TV features Neo Quantum Processor 8K and Object Tracking Sound + technology.

Start 2022 with your right foot, saving a lot of Samsung’s top electronics. Whether you’re looking for a TV, smartphone, earphones or laptop, Samsung now covers all of the New Year’s best sales. If you shop right away, these discounts will definitely not last.

Best deals on Samsung sale

