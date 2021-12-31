Is India’s latest covid-19 vaccine more effective?





How do Covovax and Corbevax work?

Both are based on a second generation platform known as a safer protein vaccine than traditional platforms such as the inactivated whole cell platform. Protein-based vaccines are constructed using specific particles of the virus that have the ability to generate an immune response known as an antigen. Antigens, in combination with adjuvants, provoke an immune response. In Covovax, a plant-based adjuvant known as saponin is combined with the protein of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2. Corbevax uses particles from the receptor-binding domain of viral peplomer to elicit an immune response.

What is the recommended dose?

Both have been approved as two-dose vaccines within a month. These vaccines are not yet recommended for children. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a third dose of Covavax for immunocompromised people and also for pregnant women. The WHO Scientific Advisory Group on Vaccine Efficacy does not have Covavax data on pregnant women, but states that the experience of pastes with protein-based vaccines is safe. Corbevax data is currently only available to adults. Detailed guidelines are awaited. However, the company has started booster testing in India.

View all images

mint

What are the benefits of protein-based jabs?

They tend to be safer because they do not use live or weakened viral particles that can lead to vaccine-induced infections. This platform dominates several new generation vaccines such as hepatitis B and HPV vaccines. Due to its high safety, it is suitable for people with immunodeficiency. However, they may not provoke a sustained immune response. Therefore, you need a booster.

Are these vaccines effective against mutants?

Novavax, one of the companies behind Covavax, said a third dose of the vaccine increased the immune response to Omicron and also provided a cross-reactive immune response to variants such as Delta. We are currently developing an Omicron-specific jab, which is expected to begin production by January 2022. Corbevax does not yet have data on the efficacy of Omicron, but it provokes a better immune response to Delta compared to Covishield and is more than 80% effective against symptomatic infections.

When will it be released?

The two jabs have an emergency use authorization, but the government has not announced whether to purchase the vaccine for use in the immunization program. The two companies have not announced whether to sell these vaccines on the private market. However, as the government has announced boosters for frontline workers and workers over the age of 60 with immunodeficiency, these vaccines could be potential booster shots.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now!

topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/are-india-s-latest-covid-19-vaccines-more-effective-11640883846658.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos