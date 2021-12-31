New Year’s Eve 2021 Google celebrates with animated graffiti, virtual confetti celebration





When you’re ready to say goodbye to New Year’s Eve 2021 and users in 2022, New Year’s Eve 2021 will be celebrated by Google with an animated Doodle. The 2021 New Year’s Eve Doodle on the Google search website has a festive popper and fairy lights. In addition to the animated Doodle, Google is farewell to 2021 with the celebration of virtual confetti. Many of us consider New Year’s Eve to be a big celebration for next year, but it’s also a day to look back and remember what we left behind and everything we can achieve next year.

Doodle by Google celebrates New Year’s Eve 2021 with lots of colors and animations. It features a popper that looks ready to explode as soon as we reach the new year. The Google logo also features a flashing fairy light to mark the celebration.

According to the maps available on the Google Doodles website, Google is displaying New Year’s Eve Doodle in 2021 worldwide. You will also see the message “Happy New Year’s Eve 2021!”.

When you click on Doodle, Google will display an animation of the confetti celebration on your screen.

You’ll also see a confetti cone on the right side of the page, which you’ll see as soon as you search for a query such as New Year’s Eve on Google. Click on that cone to see the confetti flying throughout the search results.

Many people celebrate New Year’s Eve around the world by having parties with friends and loved ones. However, the Omicron variant, which is causing another elevation in the case of COVID-19, limits physical assembly in countries including India. Google’s movements with animated scribbles and confetti animations can bring some joy to netizens trapped in their homes.

Last year, Google placed a ticking cuckoo clock as an animated graffiti to commemorate the end of 2020 and welcome 2021.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development.

