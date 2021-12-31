Government of Delhi demands rollback of proposed GST increase for textiles





Deputy Prime Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said the Delhi government would protest the proposed tax increase on textiles.

“The government will not allow the voices of the common people to be suppressed,” Sisodia said.

He said the textile companies were opposed to raising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate from 5% to 12%, and their demands were justified, so the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said they were Shall move forward.

In a statement, Sisodia further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Delhi and Albind Keziwar of the AAP Convina, the Government of Delhi is in favor of keeping tax rates low at all times. “At the GST Council on December 31, we will raise a demand to withdraw the textile tax hike. The central government needs to wake up and watch out for retrograde inflation. They salt the wounds of the poor in this way. Can’t be rubbed.” He said.

He added that as taxation on clothing increases, small traders’ businesses will slowly die. “Despite the country’s breakthrough inflation, the central government has proposed a huge tax increase on textiles under the new GST system. The center will fully raise the GST tax rate from the current 5% tax rate to 12%. I proposed that. Ignore the worries of the common people. “

In particular, the GST Council has made certain recommendations on the revision of the GST tax rate, primarily to correct the reverse tariff structure and other anomalies. This includes the revision of the textile sector tax rate, which will come into effect on January 1, 2022. Currently, a 5% tax is levied on up to 1,000 sales per piece.

The GST Council’s recommendation to raise the textile GST tax rate from 5% to 12% will be implemented as well as by a large number of small traders working in the textile sector. People in the textile sector argued that such a decision could have a negative impact on lower demand and a recession.

