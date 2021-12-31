Regulatory sandboxes bring the state an edge that attracts innovation and investment





The latest version of the Competitive Enterprise Institutes 10,000 Commandments, an annual report on the burden of federal regulation, estimates the total cost of federal regulation in 2020 to be $ 1.9 trillion. In short, the federal regulatory burden faced by Americans is about the same as the combined cost. Federal personal and corporate income tax collection that came in at $ 2.076 trillion in 2020. In additional context, the cumulative cost of federal regulation is slightly less than $ 2.237 trillion in total pre-tax corporate profits in 2020.

Costly and burdensome regulation is a challenge not only at the federal level but also at the state level, so many governors and parliamentarians are busy proposing reforms and policymaking to reduce the cost of state regulatory burden. increase. Among the newer and more innovative approaches to providing deregulation in the state is what is called the regulatory sandbox.

The concept of a regulated sandbox comes from the United Kingdom, which was first established in the world in 2016. The UK is unique to the financial technology (fintech) industry. Regulatory sandboxes serve to bring new services, products, and business models to market, while temporarily reducing various regulatory burdens and associated costs.

Regulatory sandboxes often reduce entrepreneurial barriers to entry and allow solutions to be safely tested and repeated before investing significant resources to expand the product. 19. Alternatively, regulators can collect empirical data on new business models and use an evidence-based approach to future policy making. This approach validates or eliminates regulatory concerns about the impact of innovation and helps regulators and businesses provide useful services to the market.

As the name implies, the sandbox is a predefined environment where innovative companies can safely experiment under regulatory supervision and guidance, says Andrea O Sullivan, director of the James Madison Institute Center for Technology and Innovation. I am writing. A company that successfully completes the sandbox program will grow enough to become a full-fledged, regulated business like all other existing companies. By lowering the initial regulatory costs of start-ups in the market, these companies have the opportunity to grow into competitors who are fully capable of normal compliance. Cost, at that point they graduate from the sandbox.

In 2018, Arizona created the first regulated sandbox in the United States. This is unique to fintech companies like the UK. This reform was proposed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Benovich (R). 2017 is an American Banker op-ed:

FinTech start-ups are plagued by a broken and redundant regulatory system, Benovich wrote. Running a FinTech startup in one state can take thousands of dollars in fees, compliance and legal costs, as well as months to get regulatory approval. It is even more difficult to sell it nationwide. Entrepreneurs navigating our 50-state licensing system typically anticipate two years of frustration and millions of costs.

Attorney General Brnovich, in collaboration with Arizona’s representative Jeff Weninger (R), introduced the Regulatory Sandbox Act. The bill was finally signed by Governor Doug Duchy (R) on March 22, 2018, making Arizona the first state in the United States to have a regulatory sandbox. The Arizonas Regulatory Sandbox, managed by the Attorney General’s Brnovichs office, allows participants to circumvent regular regulations for two years and extend them for one year.

Our excellent federal system allows states to experiment with some experiments that may not yet be accepted at the national level. The Federalist Association wrote about the Arizona regulatory sandbox when proposed by Brnovich. Attorney General Benovich admits that the regulatory sandbox is being discussed by federal authorities, but argues why other state authorities should act like him without waiting for help from Washington. ..

The idea of ​​a regulatory fintech sandbox isn’t new, and Congress is moving at a glacier pace while being discussed at the federal level, Brnovich said. Arizona has always been a state of great ideas, and this is another place where we are pioneers of entrepreneurship and innovation. We hope that the sandbox will act as a catalyst for capital investment in Arizona, providing an opportunity for Arizona businesses and consumers to thrive.

Arizona as a hub for policy innovation

Arizona has become a test site for innovative and innovative reforms that have swept the country in recent years, if not more than any other state. There is reason to expect this to apply to regulated sandboxes as well.

As with the implementation of the regulatory sandbox, Arizona was the first new Arizona inhabitants with vocational licenses from the previous state to enact a vocational license reform, often referred to as Universal License Approval (ULR). It was also a state. It is still in good condition and can work immediately in its licensed field in Arizona. As Governor Ducey made Arizona the first state of ULR law, nine other states have enacted broader ULR laws and eight other states have passed narrower ULR laws.

Arizona is also the first state to create an Education Savings Account (ESA) enacted in 2011, helping parents and children have more education options and resources to access them. With leadership in enacting ESA, ULR legislation, and other reforms such as Right To Try, which was finally adopted nationally, Arizona has established itself as a national leader in policy innovation. Like these other policy initiatives, other states continue to follow Arizona’s initiative by enacting sandbox legislation on a regular basis.

This year, Republican-run North Carolina parliamentarians enacted a regulatory sandbox law signed by Governor Roy Cooper (D) on October 15, 2021, after passing with bipartisan support. did. Like Arizona, North Carolina’s new regulatory sandbox is expected to make Tar Heel a more attractive place to launch and invest in new businesses, technologies and services.

The Regulatory Sandbox is a creative initiative to keep North Carolina competitive and encourage more businesses to come to the state, and the government office of the John Locke Foundation, a lorry-based think tank. The director, Jordan Roberts, said. The government recognizes that it is moving much slower than innovators.

North Carolina was the tenth state to offer regulated sandboxes. In addition to Arizona and North Carolina, regulated sandboxes have been created in Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nevada, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The expansion of regulated sandboxes continues overseas. According to the World Banks 2020 Report of Regulatory Sandboxes, as of November 2020, there were 73 FinTech-centric regulatory sandboxes in 57 jurisdictions around the world. Most of these sandboxes focus on promoting innovation in the provision of digital financial services, focusing on the National Law Review article mentioned above, and some sandboxes include blockchain, InsurTech, and It included a specific goal of encouraging RegTech solutions.

Prior to 2021, all regulatory sandboxes created in the United States were industry-specific, such as the recently passed North Carolina law applicable to the fintech and insurance industries. This year, Utah enacted the country’s first general-purpose regulatory sandbox and passed bill 217. The bill was signed by Governor Spencer Cox (R) on March 22, 2021, the third anniversary of the bill. Governor Dusei approves the country’s first regulatory sandbox.

Parliamentarians in Tennessee and elsewhere have expressed interest in pursuing regulated sandbox legislation in 2022. Creating a regulatory sandbox in 2022 will make any state a more attractive destination for launching and operating a new company, even as more states follow in the footsteps of Arizona. ..

