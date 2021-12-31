Top 5 apps for managing your business online — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Whether you’re just starting a business or an established business, there’s always something you can do to improve it, especially by managing the day-to-day management aspects.

Thankfully, there are many online tools available in the form of software, websites and apps that make it easier to manage your business.

Here are five apps you can use to manage your accounts and finances, team management, communication, project management, and payments.

1. Spending money

Expensify allows users to track expenses, collect payments and pay invoices. It’s also useful if you run a business like BlueDart that requires invoice generation.

Users can record expenses simply by taking a picture. Expensify cards can also be used for faster expenses using business credit cards. It also supports automated tracking, payments and approvals.

The personal travel feature can be used to book cars, hotels and flights. If your business requires a lot of commerce, Expensify is a good app to hand over.

2. PayPal Zettle

PayPal Zettle is ideal for managing the payment aspects of your business. It can be used to process checks, credit cards and invoices.

The app works in sync with your PayPal account and supports solid core features. There is no monthly fee to use the app, but the initial cost is low. This app is available on both Google Play and the App Store. Card readers can be used to accept contactless payments for credit and debit cards.

3. Trello

Trello is one of the most widely used apps for managing projects. It makes it easier for business owners to work efficiently.

For example, if you run a company that needs to send goods using a courier company such as India Post, you can use your card to create different lists that you can easily sort.

Based on the different projects you’re working on, you can create different boards in Trello and create lists and cards based on the requirements you can use to manage productivity metrics, task assignments, calendars, and timelines. Trello cards can be used to create checklists, attachments, conversations, and checklists.

4.Skype

Every business requires proper communication with internal teams and clients.

Skype is one of the most useful tools for making voice and video calls. In addition, it can be used for screen sharing. Skype supports audio and HD video calling.

You can also stay productive with Skype by starting a meeting online with just a click. In addition to that, Skype can also be used to make low-cost phones.

You can also use Skype to get a local phone number or send an SMS. In addition to Skype, you can use Microsoft Teams for video calls.

5. Team deck

Teamdeck is a resource management app that you can use to schedule resources, track time, and manage timesheets.

Enterprises can use Teamdeck for resource planning, availability management, vacation management, time tracking, and custom reporting.

Team workloads can be easily tracked using Teamdeck using resource calendars and reports. The timesheets available in Teamdeck can be used to track the time spent on the project. Creative agencies, startups, software houses, finance and OPs can use Teamdeck to manage their business.

After all, businesses have access to multiple online management tools. Business owners first need to identify areas where efficiency needs to be improved.

We recommend using multiple online tools to weigh their strengths and weaknesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/12/31/top-five-apps-to-manage-your-business-online The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos