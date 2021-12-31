



Shenzhen Chad River Left Bank Science and Technology Park / TJAD Original Design Studio

ZY architectural photography

A description of the text provided by the architect. The Shinshu River is the largest body of water in Shenzhen and runs through Baoan and Guangming districts. There are mainly industrial areas along the waterways, of which Guangming is best known as a new town for high-tech industry. The Left Bank Science and Technology Park is located in the Gwangmyeong section of the Moshu River and is one of the most important public nodes along the 12.8km span of the Moshu River Green Lane Project. The site is vertically divided by two urban expressways. The triangular plot is dotted with temporary storage warehouses. Along with the hardened ground, the presence of water is almost imperceptible from the site. What used to be a wonderful waterfront is now a space that separates the city from the water.

ZY Architectural Photo

In 2020, this once-forgotten place will be offered an opportunity to be revived as an exhibition center, and a science and technology-themed city park is planned. You also have the opportunity to reintroduce and embed nature on your site. The exhibition center has a relatively small footprint compared to the 88,000 square meter triangular site, so most of the site will be open space. Placing buildings in the corners of the site or stacking them vertically is not a good mass strategy at such low densities. The installation area is less than a few thousand square meters, but the range has been expanded to 88800 square meters. Considering the shape characteristics of the site, we proposed a pedestrian bridge that arranges the main entrance and main exhibition space along the long side of the site and connects the Lukun Wetland Park across the river.

An unequal angle projection of the left bank. Image courtesy of TJAD Original Design Studio

The circulation within the premises is treated as a brush stroke and embodied as an elevated passageway, forming two systems in the orange-colored science exhibition and the blue-colored ecological exhibition scene. The two systems are winding and winding in the park, crossing and overlapping each other, providing shade at the height of the ground. Elevated structures with varying densities serve as the backbone of the project, forming open public spaces connecting different parts of the park, river embarkation and waterfront. Buildings, elevated structures and urban infrastructure are organized as solid elements of the project. They work independently while participating in the orange and blue systems. Coupled with the vacant lots in the park, it forms a balanced figure and ground relationship.

ZY Architectural Photo

On the north side of the main exhibition hall, the lawn gradually rises to the second floor, where visitors can trek towards the upper floors of the building and use the elevated aisle system to reach the roof of the secondary exhibition space. You can enjoy a magnificent view of the river. Under the lawn is a multifunctional conference hall, the concrete structure of which supports the folded steel roof of the main exhibition hall. The oversized elevation carefully blends into the landscape.

ZY architectural photography

The secondary gallery is located along the river. Their roofs are organized into an elevated passage system, so river views are preserved for the general public. Through the gap between the roofs, there is a continuous surface leading to the embarkation and the V-shaped pedestrian bridge. By implementing the same modular system in the aisle system and the exhibition space, other smaller exhibition rooms can be dynamically added to the system.

ZY architectural photography

Exhibits including eco-engineering and technology are scattered along the orange and blue public circulation system. Along with wetlands, shallow pools, fountains and event plazas, they form a series of places of excitement and avoid magnificent and unified landscapes. Event-based strategies bring energy to the park. This project provides ecological filtration of rainwater and high quality public spaces by turning hard surfaces into permeable soft ground.

ZY Architectural Photo

Due to the tight design and construction schedule, we implemented a modular system to build the project. The main exhibition hall is realized by a spatial steel frame with a maximum span of about 38 meters. The secondary exhibition hall is a partial steel structure with a span of 20 meters, which is integrated with the slope of the roof to form a rigid truss system. Construction used steel-framed prefabs as much as possible. In close collaboration with other consultants, the project was designed and built within 6 months.

ZY architectural photography

