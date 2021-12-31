Explanation: Why the GST Council is revisiting textile tax rates





The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on Friday for the 46th meeting to discuss revisions to one agenda item for textile sector tax rates. Many statements have been made to put the proposed hike in effect on January 1st on hold.

At the 45th meeting in September, the GST Council recommended that certain tax rate changes for footwear and textiles be made to correct the reverse tariff structure.

The reverse tariff structure creates the reverse accumulation of input tax credits that occur when the tax on the output or final product is lower than the tax on the input and in most cases must be refunded. The reversal of the tariff structure implies a flow of revenue outflows that encourages the government to review the tariff structure. For footwear, the government will refund about 2,000 rupees a year.

In November, the Ministry of Finance announced a 12% uniformity for synthetic fibers (MMF), yarns, fabrics and clothing, and a 12% uniformity for footwear. It was announced that the rate hike will take effect from January 1st.

Currently, the tax rates for artificial fibers, yarns and fabrics are 18%, 12% and 5%, respectively. Clothing and clothing up to 1,000 rupees per piece are currently attracting 5% GST. Synthetic and artificial yarns have been changed to 12%, but natural yarns like cotton, silk and wool are still in 5% slabs.

Many states and industry groups have expressed concern about plans to raise textile products from 5% to 12%.

Last week, West Bengal’s chief adviser, Amit Mitra, urged Federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sisalaman to roll back the proposed hike. He said the new tariff system would close about 10,000 rupees of textile units nationwide and lose 150,000 rupees of employment. Telangana’s Minister of Industry, KT Ramarao, has also requested the Center to withdraw the proposed plan to raise the GST tax rate.

On Friday’s meeting agenda, the GST council decided that Gujarat would raise the GST rate for textiles from 5% to 12% in the textile sector. The state states that the textile sector claims that such a decision could have a negative impact on lower demand and a recession.

