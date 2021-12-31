Telegram adds new features to year-end updates: reactions, message translations, etc.





Telegram Messenger introduced some special features for users in the year-end update. This includes responding to messages, translating messages, thematic QR codes, and hidden text. Let’s take a look at the new features.

reaction

Telegram users can now use emoji to respond to specific messages. Reactions are turned on for all private chats, but for group chats and channels, the administrator decides if the feature can be turned on. Each reaction is displayed in its own animation. This feature is already available in apps such as Instagram Direct Messaging and Facebook Messenger.

Notice that there is a “default” reaction set for all private chats. Users can go to the settings and change them to their liking. On Android, the user[チャット設定]>[クイックリアクション]You can move to. On iOS, you can go to Stickers & Emoji> Quick Reactions. When you’re done, select your preferred reaction from the list. This is the default response for most messages.

Administrators can control reactions via Group or Channel Information Page> Edit> Reactions.

Telegram also has the ability to translate messages on the app.Message translation

Users can also translate any message into another language within the app, depending on the language translation supported by the operating system. The translation feature is available on all Android devices that support Telegram. However, for iOS, the app requires the user to be using the iOS 15 plus version. The number of supported languages ​​is the same as the languages ​​available in the operating system.

To turn on the translation function,[設定]>[言語]A new dedicated that can be switched on by simply moving to[翻訳を表示]There is a button. You can also exclude languages ​​that you are familiar with. This hides the translate button for messages in that particular language.

Spoilers are a new message feature that hides certain parts of the text until the recipient taps them.spoiler

Spoilers are a new feature that allows users to hide certain parts of the text using spoiler formatting. This hidden text also applies to chat lists and notifications. When the recipient taps the message, hidden text is displayed as needed.

QR code by theme

Telegram users can now generate QR codes for all users with public usernames. This also works for groups, channels, and bots. This allows you to quickly and easily introduce someone’s profile. Users can tap the new QR code icon next to the user’s username to select a color and pattern. You can also print the QR code or share it with other apps and platforms.

new menu on macOS

Telegram has also redesigned all context menus for the macOS version. This includes adding some new shortcut tips and animated icons to every menu item in your app.

More interactive emoji

A new interactive version of some emoji has also appeared in the app. The emojis supported by the new animation are: Users can send any of them via personal chat. Then you need to tap to see the same effect in full screen.

