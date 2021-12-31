Startups that spotlight the 2021 tech boom





A poultry farm worker whose QR code for the digital payment platform Paytm is on display.

At the age of 30, Sumit Gupta got married and witnessed his startup becoming one of India’s latest tech unicorns.

Suffering from a coronavirus pandemic and too busy expanding and raising funds for the cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX, his team finally spent a few days on Gore’s beach, celebrating recently.

“It was very nice for everyone,” Gupta told AFP. “It was a very exciting trip. I learned a lot … The future of India is very bright.”

This year, investors have piled up money in a country that has long been overlooked despite its great potential, casting a startup exclusively owned by 44 Indian unicorns worth more than $ 1 billion. rice field.

According to data compiled by Tracxnbuying on everything from fintech and health to games, foreign funding tripled more than $ 35 billion to Indian startups in 2021a from 2020.

Foreign investors have long preferred China, another Asian country with a population of over one billion.

But Beijing’s crackdown on the rapid growth of China’s strong Internet sector and the restraint of large corporations have surprised investors and wiped out billions of dollars from giants such as Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent.

In the field of startups, investors have invested $ 54.5 billion in Chinese companies this year, down from $ 73 billion in 2020, according to GlobalData’s analysis.

In contrast, India has become more attractive and a large pool of well-educated entrepreneurs is increasing the number of companies working with rapidly developing digital infrastructure.

“I believe in the future of India,” said Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank.

“India is really the last frontier where companies can attract one-sixth of the world’s population,” said Siddharth Mehta, founder of investment firm Bay Capital Partners.

“I think India is about 13-14 years behind China in terms of market size and size. Today’s overall Indian digital market is less than about $ 100 billion, but that number is 10-15 years from now. Can be $ 1 trillion or $ 2 trillion in a year. “

“India would be great”

These include Japan’s Softbank, which invested $ 3 billion in India this year, Jack Ma and Tencent in China, and US-based Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.

“I believe in the future of India. I believe in the passion of young Indian entrepreneurs. India will be wonderful,” said Masayoshi Son, the founder of Softbank, earlier this month.

Indian engineers also saw a record number of initial public offerings this year.

The companies to be publicly traded include the food delivery app Zomato and the beauty product platform Nykaa, which went public with a huge premium on IPO prices and created a billionaire founder.

At the October highs, Indian equities rose more than 125% from their April 2020 lows, making them one of the world’s best performing stock markets.

The beauty product platform Nykaa is listed at a significantly higher price than the IPO price.

No profit

However, some experts warn that many of these companies could be significantly overvalued.

For example, the biggest IPO of the year, local fintech giant Paytm, hasn’t made a profit yet, with its share price down about 40% from its IPO valuation.

Bumper Years for Indian start-ups also mask serious problems for the economy struggling to provide jobs to the 10 million young people who enter the workforce each year.

Desperate for employment, many get low-paying “gig economy” jobs, earn only 300 rupees ($ 4) a day, and have little or no employment security.

But for white-collar workers in the startup sector, the demand for qualified workers has outpaced supply this year.

Companies are full of cash, competing to hire and retain talented people, and offer cash, stocks, and even motorcycle and cricket match tickets as incentives.

“Recruiters are always in touch with us,” one technician told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“Last year, salaries were soaring and it feels like everyone is hiring. People are constantly changing jobs.”

CoinDCX’s Gupta was fresh and bullish from his beach vacation.

“If you stay tenacious, it’s very possible to make a unicorn, especially if you live in a country like India where there are plenty of opportunities,” he said.

