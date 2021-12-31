10 innovative ways Fintech helped develop credit cards





Fintech does not always have visible, measurable effects that the average consumer will notice. However, from a business perspective, FinTech has had an immeasurable impact on the credit card industry.

Here are some notable examples of how FinTech works:

1. Credit card comparison site

Card comparison sites provide a unique perspective for your business. They can see how their cards overlap with their competitors, gain insight into what users think of their products, and even gain valuable affiliate partnerships to grow their user base. increase.

For example, creditcardGenius can compare over 170 credit cards in real time based on user preference. Their algorithm considers over 126 features of all credit cards in the database and compares them using unbiased math. This makes the recommendations detailed and personal.

2. Credit card application bonuses and cash back

These same comparison sites and other third parties may offer cashback bonus promotions to anyone looking at a credit card. Of course, this is in addition to the credit card’s own welcome bonus. One example is a cashback credit card offer called Genius Cash.

These incentives from third parties make the credit card application process more attractive to prospects through multiple channels, adding “exclusive” flares that are not possible on your own website. Also, much of the process is done through affiliate channels, so the credit card company itself doesn’t have to do much of the marketing work.

Third-party sites are benefiting from site visits, and card companies are gaining more clients. This is an attractive and lucrative tactic for both sides and clients.

3. Virtual credit card

Canadians have been exposed to some dramatic information breaches, and virtual credit cards are one of the tools consumers can use to protect themselves.

These can be assigned only as disposables, given set spending limits, or specified for use by a single seller. For ease of use, you can connect to a digital wallet such as Google Pay or Apple Pay. Both have their own level of security.

Clients want peace of mind. This is one way credit card companies can offer. And in fact, it seems like a natural step for companies doing business in the ever-evolving world of technology.

4. Digital wallet

Digital wallets allow consumers to keep their cards at home without worrying about theft or loss. The information stored on the phone is highly encrypted, so digital wallets offer better security than physical credit cards.

Again, this provides consumers with essential peace of mind, and peaceful consumers are happy consumers. From a business perspective, marketing yourself as a company that values ​​safety and security is essential to increasing subscriptions and thus revenue.

In addition, the less work and human resources required to cancel and process a lost or stolen card, the better.

5. Online only credit card company

An online-only card company with a branch without a physical store offers clients a whole new experience. They aim to simplify the banking experience by using technology to help clients save costs and fees.

Neo Financial and Mogo Lounge are two such companies in Canada, neither of which has a physical branch.

These companies have found ways to significantly reduce the costs associated with branch location and enable them to offer more competitive pricing and services. They thought out of the box and took advantage of the online habits of society to their advantage.

6. Apple card

Apple has made a favorable choice by entering the credit card sector.

Although not yet available in Canada, Apple Card offers impressive and unique features to enhance security and provide US users with unlimited spending, revenue, and redemption opportunities.

Once a purchase is made, the user’s cashback reward will be deposited in Apple Cash and can be used to pay for the purchase at any time. This freedom of choice and use is new and clearly appealing to consumers. This is because it is already the top-ranked card in customer satisfaction.

7. Cryptographic credit card

Canadians now accept several crypto credit cards, and the much-anticipated Shakepay visa is coming soon. Credit cards for cryptocurrencies can be used as prepaid cards and general credit cards for earning rewards.

As more companies retail and otherwise work to accept crypto as a form of payment, the demand for the accessibility of funds becomes more common.

Cryptographic credit cards are here to meet this demand, which in turn creates more opportunities for those same businesses.

8. AI and chatbot

AI has improved back-end predictive analytics to make it easier and faster to detect fraud. At the front end, chatbots also provide quicker answers, peace of mind, and quicker response to fraudulent questions. We can also suggest alternative rewards that better suit your needs. These bots play an important role in acquiring, transforming, and retaining clients in a variety of ways.

It’s not perfect yet, and clients need to contact call center personnel for most issues, but technology is advancing and AI is helping credit card companies significantly reduce costs.

9. Special partnership rewards

Air Miles has been using this strategy for years, but others seem to go a step further and offer surprisingly high rates of return to cardholders shopping with retail partners. Brim Financial and Neo are two companies that partner with various retailers to offer clients up to 30% of the rate of return.

These types of partnerships are mutually beneficial and increase loyalty to retailers and card companies, which leads to higher profits. Deloitte reports that these partnerships occupy 10% of the credit card market, but the article also states that stagnation is a problem.

10. Easily transfer rewards to other programs

The pandemic has changed the situation. Travel wasn’t an option for most people, so it lost its value as a loyalty system for many credit cardholders.

And companies are forced to pay attention to this. They have focused on changing partnerships and reward systems to improve customer retention.

American Express and RBC offer great flexibility for Canadians looking to redeem points. There is a reason why Amex Cobalt Cards continue to win consumer awards, largely because of the increasing value of flexible loyalty programs.

About the Author: Melanie Pitman is a content specialist at creditcardGenius.ca, an online credit card comparison engine, comparing over 126 features of nearly 200 Canadian credit cards. Their new cashback rewards program, called Genius Cash, provides cashback to those who apply for and approve a featured credit card.

