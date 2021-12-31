3 Privacy settings that need to be changed now if you got an Amazon Alexa device during the holiday season





Amazon sells many Alexa-enabled devices, especially during the holiday season. This is partly because it is a convenient and affordable gift for anyone who wants to listen to music or ask the counter about the weather. It’s also because Amazon is aggressively discounting Echo speakers at this time of the year, encouraging more people to keep up with the trend of smart speakers.

If you happen to get an Alexa device, you can use many great features and skills besides playing music, asking the weather, and turning on the lights. At the same time, there are some things you need to do right now to better protect your privacy. After all, I just plugged in a device that was always listening to provide an answer as soon as I said the name.

These three privacy settings are worth a look. The first two are in the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android smartphone. The last method requires you to log in to your Amazon account in your web browser.

1. Turn off the sidewalk

The first thing to do is to turn off Amazon’s mesh network, Sidewalk. It’s designed to allow devices to connect to each other even if they can’t connect to a Wi-Fi hotspot. If you have a ring doorbell in an inconvenient location or you happen to lose power, it sounds great. The problem is that it takes over part of the internet connection so that Sidewalk-enabled devices can connect. It also means that the device may be connected to a completely different network.

Another issue is the fact that Amazon has it enabled on all supported devices without asking the user. If you have the Alexa app, it’s at the bottom[その他]Tap the tab, then[設定]>[アカウント設定]>[AmazonSidewalk]You can select. You can see that it is set to “Enabled” by default. Tap to turn it off.

2. Turn off voice recording

In order for Alexa to answer your question, you need to know what you are asking. It does it by constantly listening to what is known as a wake word. In this case, it’s “Alexa.” When the device determines that it has heard the word, it records everything it hears next and saves those recordings.

For a long time, Amazon had humans review those conversations to determine if Alexa was actually answering the question you were asking. That may seem reasonable, given the fact that more than just a conversation with Echo Dot on the nighttable is recorded. For example, a device may consider it to be speaking rather than speaking.

[設定]>[Alexaプライバシー]>[Alexaデータの管理]>[音声録音を保存する期間]Select and[録音を保存しない]You can stop Alexa from saving these recordings by selecting.

3. Find out which third-party skills you can access

One of the things that makes Alexa so powerful is that you can use a variety of different “skills” to extend the capabilities of your device. This includes everything from weather forecasts, listening to music, searching for recipes, translating into different languages, and more. In some cases, these skills come from third-party developers. In other words, Amazon isn’t the only one who can access your personal information.

Fortunately, you can control the skills that can access your data. With the Alexa app,[設定]>[Alexaプライバシー]>[スキル権限の管理]Select to determine the skills you can access to your location, address, name and email address, Amazon Pay account, and more.

Bonus: Disable search history

Finally, we recommend disabling Amazon search history. Technically, this isn’t Alexa’s unique privacy feature, but Amazon saves everything you search online or in the Amazon app. All that information is used to target you in advertising and recommendations, which means that Amazon collects a lot of information about your shopping history and purchases.

To turn it off, go to Amazon.com and[アカウント]Click the dropdown and[閲覧履歴]Choose. next,[履歴の管理]Select and[閲覧の履歴をオン/オフにする]Select to switch.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

