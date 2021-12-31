OnePlus 10 Pro Official-Teaser Video Tips Release Date, Design





The OnePlus 10 Pro was discovered in an official-looking teaser video prior to its official announcement. The video shows off the smartphone from different angles and appears to be in line with previous reports on the design of future OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also said to have a large camera module. This is also shown in the video along with the Hasselblad brand. Future smartphones have also recently been discovered on Geekbench, shedding light on mobile phone specifications.

The following OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones feature a large rear camera module with three camera sensors, according to a teaser video shared on Twitter by tipster Mayank Kumar. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Gadgets 360 was unable to see the source of the video shared on Twitter.

The video shared by the tipster shows that the Hasselblad brand exists in the camera module, just like its predecessor. The smartphone is also equipped with a P2D50T sensor that can provide additional camera functionality. The front camera sensor is in the upper left corner of the display, and OnePlus is tilted to launch your smartphone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In particular, in the video, the smartphone launch date is January 11th, a few days behind the previously reported January 5th. Following the appearance, the OnePlus10Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. An overview of the latest processors in the Motorola Edge X30 and Xiaomi 12 series.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently discovered on Geekbench. A hint on the list that smartphones have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset received a single-core score of 976 points and a multi-core score of 3,469 points. The list also shows the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 running on Android 12. According to previous reports, the OnePlus 10 Pro can be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 80W.

