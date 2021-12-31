Snow closed the highway. GPS has mapped the dire detours of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.





During the gold rush, the road once carried stagecoach and winded through the area of ​​the Sierra Nevada Mountains, now a national forest and known for its snowmobiles.

In winter, the steep corridor known as Quincy Laporte Road or County Road 511 in Plumas County, California will be closed.

But Wendy Becktord, a Bay Area editor on his way to a sick relative in Reno, Nevada, said he was unaware when he moved his rented Toyota Corolla to the Back Country Road on Monday. rice field. Record snowstorm.

Google Maps led her to do so because two major highways near Lake Tahoe were closed. In an interview on Wednesday, she reiterated concerns with other drivers and public security authorities about the potential dangers of being overly dependent on GPS applications.

They say that Google Maps and Waze, which are owned by Google along with other mapping programs, do not always consider seasonal road closures and dangerous terrain, but instead emphasize temporary road closures. He said he was.

There were a lot of cars behind us, Mr. Becktord said. Obviously, Google Maps was routing everyone the same way.

Becktord, 50, a senior story editor at Sierra, a magazine published by the Sierra Club, said she and her cousin saw a tree branch on a power line and unknowingly passed many huts. They stopped attaching chains to their tires. Then safety vest workers shook them off, said Becktord, who lives in Berkeley, California.

He said, “Everyone keeps showing me their phone, Mr. Becktord remembered. He was indignant.

A Google Maps spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday that tech companies are taking steps to provide drivers with accurate route information.

In the light of the unpredictable situation of the current snowstorm, our team is working as quickly as possible to update the route in the Lake Tahoe area with details from the local government. Spokeswoman Madison Gveia said. We are currently displaying winter storm warnings to warn local drivers and we encourage everyone to pay close attention.

Google Maps did not answer questions about what safeguards drivers are using, such as winter closures and warnings about dirt roads. SFGate.com previously reported a white knuckle detour.

In Washoe County, Nevada, including Reno, a family of five in Southern California was stuck for two hours on Monday night, and a rented pickup truck was caught in snow on a two-lane dirt road, according to the county security officer’s office. ..

The family was looking for another route on their way to their relatives to spend their vacation in Truckee, California during the storm.

According to the Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, it snowed more than 17 feet during the Thursday moon. The storm also resumed the I-80 after closing Highway 50 in the Sacramento Valley and Lake Tahoe basins for about 50 miles.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it ignored the illuminated warning sign telling the driver not to use the Dog Valley-Hennes Pass Road.

However, the family’s GPS has won the battle over which technology to listen to, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, adding that the family was rescued.

It was not clear which GPS application the family was using.

In a public warning last week, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said he frequently took the same detours when drivers were using GPS. From November 2020 to February last year, emergency response personnel were called into 11 rescue teams, according to sheriffs.

Laquel Borayo, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Transportation’s Caltrans, said in an email Wednesday that authorities sought to emphasize that excessive reliance on GPS apps could be dangerous. ..

When people try to use mapping apps such as Waze and Google Maps to avoid highway closures, they are very unstable, with unpaved roads, unpaved roads, heavy snowfall, and lack of mobile services. You may be placed in a dangerous situation. We always tell people to stay on the freeway and find another route that way, rather than using a country road. We also recommend that you wait until the interstate highway is unclosed.

During this week’s storm, some people posted screenshots on Google Maps Twitter and sent users to Hennes Pass Road. The Sierra County Historical Society describes it as a remote, winding mountain road at an altitude of 6,920 feet. Roads, which are the main immigrant roads from Virginia City, Nevada, are excluded from many maps, as described on the Historical Society website.

Named after the fateful snow-covered pioneer family, Donor Pass, some relied on cannibalism in the 1840s, is about 40 miles from the detour.

A Waze spokeswoman said in an email Thursday that the company is committed to helping drivers navigate efficiently and safely.

In light of this week’s snowstorm and changing weather conditions, Waze Community Map Editors keeps the map up-to-date with the latest real-time routing information, spokeswoman Caroline Bourdeau said. It is advisable to pay attention to the driver and pay attention to the road.

Waze has filters that allow drivers to avoid dirt roads.

Geographer and disaster scientist Crystal A. Colden, who teaches at the University of California, Merced, suggests that Google Maps suggests Hennespass and other backcountry roads to drivers looking for alternatives to the I-80. I saw him and said he couldn’t believe it.

Professor Corden said on Wednesday that he could hardly drive in the summer. How much ethical responsibility do these companies have?

Professor Corden, 44, who was at his home near Sonora, California at the foot of the Sierra during the storm, criticized Google Maps on Twitter. Some commentators ridiculed her post, saying that the driver should be responsible for monitoring the situation and that she sounded like a millennial driving a Prius.

To blame vulnerable people for going the wrong way is the same as blaming some of the poor vulnerable people who drowned in an underground apartment in New York City a while back, she said in an interview in September. Said referring to the deadly flood of.

On Wednesday, Google Maps showed a red dot with a dash on the road Becktord took during Monday’s detour. She said there was no road closure warning two days ago.

Looking for a day in the snow, it wasn’t just like playing, Becktord said.

Becktord said he had no choice but to return to Berkeley after traveling about 150 miles on a 200-mile journey. She said her cousin, who was trying to reach her sick brother in Reno, eventually relied on flying from San Francisco through Los Angeles to Reno.

She said she seemed a bit ridiculous in this era that more clear information that these roads were closed couldn’t be online.

