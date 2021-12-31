The First Flight Venture Center has big plans for the next 30 years.





Research Triangle Park First Flight Venture Center (First Flight), a research triangle park-based science and technology business incubator for entrepreneurs in North Carolina, recently held a celebration reception in the holiday setting of NC Executive Mansion. .. Krista Covey, President of First Flight, brings news of First Flight’s bold vision for the next 30 years to an audience of innovation stakeholders, First Flight donors, investors / venture capitalists, elected officials and Triangle leaders. I shared it.

Covey has announced three pillars of First Flights’ new strategic plan to mitigate gaps that impede growth and sustainability for early-stage science-focused enterprises:

First Flight’s mission is to drive science-focused early-stage enterprises through the provision of comprehensive resources, empowering innovators to turn great ideas into great success. Tonight, I have announced plans to take these actions, plan and launch according to the North Star.

Build new buildings on existing First Flight land to expand lab space, integrate prototyping assets, and centralize programming resources. Wheels Up, a new accelerator, is a comprehensive 12-week cohort-based sector-focused accelerator for science startups. Wheels up has worked with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency (BARDA) to fund participating companies and secure a prize of $ 100,000.

Covey described 25,000 square feet. Science / technology incubators are exploding with the ability and seams to serve science-focused startups with the lab space needed early in development. We intend to maximize the location of our major RTP to develop our land and establish First Flight as an international center of innovation excellence.

First Flight President also outlined an impressive new partnership with BARDA and how Virtual WheelsUP Accelerators provide companies around the world with a new approach to focused business and technology education.

In addition, First Flight will reinvent its early role in procuring and providing loan / venture capital to entrepreneurs and will work with key stakeholders in this regard.

John Hardin, Executive Director of the North Carolina Department of Science and Technology Innovation, Ministry of Commerce, and Department of Science and Technology Innovation, explained his long-standing relationship with First Flight. “Looking back, the different members of the First Flight team, the hundreds of entrepreneurs who started and grew their businesses on First Flight, and the dozens of educational programs and networking events they attended on First Flight. Countless .. Most organizations in the state can say that they played such a vital role in nurturing the next-generation North Carolina economy. First Flight has been a great achievement in the first 30 years. It has been raised and may rise even higher in the next 30 years and beyond. “

Representatives of two First Flight resident companies, Dr. Sue Mecham, CEO of NALA Systems, and Ryan Quick, founder / COO of Drive Therapeutics, a clean tech company working to reduce the cost and complexity of desalination and water purification. (Biotechnology companies working to improve) Treatment of Retinal Diseases) are about the benefits of joining the First Flight community from investor referrals, educational programs, and informal collaboration with fellow entrepreneurs. I shared my feelings.

The event on December 7th was the second event in the series to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the first flight. In front of an audience sold out at the Prestonwood Country Club on November 19, First Flight praised former president Andrew Schwab (2011-2019) for his achievements during his tenure.

Also on November 19th, First Flight launched the High Flyer Awards, which recognize outstanding contributions to innovation, significant impact on entrepreneurial success, and positive changes in the world. UnitedTherapeutics was announced as the first High Flyer Award in history. Winners are particularly significant given that United Therapeutics began its path to successful commercialization as a resident company on First Flight in 1996.

Dewey Steadman, Head of Investor Public Relations at United Therapeutics Corporation, is honored to receive United Therapeutics’ first High Flyer Award from the First Flight Venture Center. The relationship with First Flight dates back to 1996 as a company, allowing us to embark on drug development for patients suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension from the beginning and maintain our main focus. One of the country’s oldest technology incubators, First Flight is recognized as the economic engine of entrepreneurship and the Research Triangle region, helping dozens of companies grow and prosper over the years. We look forward to the continued involvement and support of this important organization. “

Leading leaders in the innovation community supported the November 19th Bent, including:

– Marquis Sponsor: United Therapeutics – Inventor Defender: Alexandria Real Estate – Scientist Supporters: NC Biotechnology Center, NC IDEA – Andrew Schwab Champagne Toast Cheers: Financial Direction, First Flight Board, NK Patent Law, Snthesis, Powered Research, Research Triangle Park Foundation, RTP Capital – Table Sponsors: East Carolina University, Eclipse, Morningstar Law Group, OBrien Atkins, StoredTech,

First Flight announces further updates regarding the implementation of the new strategic plan for 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wraltechwire.com/2021/12/31/first-flight-venture-center-has-big-plans-for-its-next-30-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos