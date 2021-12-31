How to Create and Grow Your Business with WhatsApp — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





WhatsApp is the most popular cross-platform messaging app used by billions of users. What started out as a personal chat app has been extended to meet the business requirements of both small and large ventures.

WhatsApp can be used to create customer engagement both inside and outside your business.

1. For communication of internal teams

Apart from engaging in personal communication, WhatsApp can serve as a useful tool to ensure proper internal communication.

You can create various WhatsApp groups. For example, there may be a group to handle the problem and discuss marketing and sales. In addition, weekly inspirational and motivational attitude status encourages employees to work harder.

2. Communication with customers

In the past, most companies called for feedback, but the difficult truth is that no one appreciates a call from an unknown number, which can be frustrating to customers.

Communicate with your customers on WhatsApp to improve business engagement and responsiveness. In addition to regular customer communication, WhatsApp can also be used to provide excellent customer support. Many large companies support the FAQ for WhatsApp itself.

3. For marketing and promotion

Prior to WhatsApp, most marketing and promotion activities were carried out using SMS, but now marketing and promotion is via WhatsApp either via WhatsApp status or direct messages to customers. It is possible.

WhatsApp can be used for creative marketing through various formats such as video clips, audio files, images and more.

WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp has built WhatsApp Business exclusively to meet the requirements of small businesses and large enterprises.

WhatsApp Business can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store. Once the business account is created, customize the business settings profile.

WhatsApp Business allows businesses to resolve frequently asked questions from their customers through quick replies and automated messages.

In addition, it supports labels that you can use to tag chats and contacts to quickly navigate through different chats. In addition, WhatsApp Business allows business owners to share products and services using catalogs.

How to use WhatsApp to grow your business

To make it easy for your customers to connect to you via WhatsApp, you need to put the same button on your website so that your customers can start a conversation right away.

This is especially important because if the customer doesn’t have WhatsApp Business on their smartphone, they can’t push messages to their inbox.

As your contact list begins to grow in your WhatsApp Business profile, start categorizing your customers using labels. Frequently used labels by business owners include new orders, new customers, paid, pending payments, and order completions.

Labels allow business owners to quickly find the right customers. Also, after having an extensive list of customers, you can start broadcasting messages directly to promote your company.

Benefits of WhatsApp Business

You can use WhatsApp Business to provide customer support and get feedback to help you later conduct a consumer survey.

You can also ask your customers to provide reviews and ratings for their products and services. In addition, you can use WhatsApp Business to send reminders about your order status to your customers.

WhatsApp status can be used creatively to promote your business. In addition, you can offer your customers special offers in your inbox.

We also encourage you to share raw, informal information about your business through WhatsApp and build a personal bond between your company and its customers.

