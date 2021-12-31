Apple and Google have asked to remove the “Play to Earn” game in South Korea





The Korean government is Apple Inc. Asked Google LLC to remove the “Play to Earn” game from their respective stores and block the release of new games.

So-called “P2E” games involve players who earn cryptocurrency rewards and NFT non-fungible tokens by playing the game. According to Play to Earn Online Magazine, this model gives gamers ownership of in-game assets and can increase their value by actively playing the game. By participating in the in-game economy, players create value for other players and developers and are rewarded for doing so.

Rewarding players isn’t a new concept, but P2E has grown rapidly this year, adopting games such as Vietnamese game developer Sky Mavis’ Axie Infinity. Axie has been so successful for Sky Mavis that it recently raised $ 153 million with a $ 3 billion valuation.

The problem with South Korea is that game prizes over 10,000 won ($ 8.42) are banned domestically.

The request to block P2E games was from the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Naver News reported in December. 27 What was requested as part of the government was the recent increased oversight of blockchain games.

This request is not a complete ban, but a restriction on providing ratings for P2E games. In South Korea, all games are rated by GMC. This indicates the age at which the game can be used. However, if the game is released through an in-house grading service provider, the game company will evaluate itself. Currently, such games can no longer be evaluated and distribution is illegal.

The Commission itself quoted the Supreme Court’s case of blocking P2E games because it states that game rewards can be considered prizes.

This isn’t the first time Apple and Google have been targeted in South Korea this year. In August, the country passed a bill requiring both companies to relax restrictions on in-app purchases. More specifically, the bill forces Apple and Google to allow developers to process in-app purchases using payment systems other than their own payment system.

Google announced in November that it would add support for alternative in-app payments. Apple hasn’t done so yet, claiming that it believes companies are already in compliance with the law stating that they can’t charge “injustice charges.”

